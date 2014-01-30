LONDON Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 19-22 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.4 percent, or 28.05 points, at
6,544.28 points on Wednesday, marking its lowest closing level in six weeks due
to investors' concerns about the effect a further reduction of U.S. monetary
stimulus would have on emerging markets.
* CHINESE ECONOMY: Pointing to a weak start for China's economy in 2014, the
Markit/HSBC final manufacturing PMI for January dipped to 49.5 from December's
50.5. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one above shows
expansion.
* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: Late on Wednesday, the Fed said it would trim its
bond purchases by another $10 billion, as it stuck to a plan to scale back its
stimulus despite recent turmoil in emerging markets.
* London copper slipped to a near two-month trough on Thursday, as the
prospect of slowing Chinese demand for metals hit sentiment already soured by
the Federal Reserve's reduction of bond buying.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BSKY B H1
DIAGEO H1
KAZAKHMYS Q4 FIGURES
NATIONAL GRID TRADING UPDATE
UTD UTILITIES TRADING UPDATE
