LONDON Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contracts were
steady on Thursday, although fresh signs of a Chinese economic slowdown and
concerns about the effect a further reduction of U.S. monetary stimulus on
emerging markets were set to keep investors on edge.
* The UK blue chip index ended down by 0.4 percent, or 28.05 points, at
6,544.28 points on Wednesday, marking its lowest closing level in six weeks.
* CHINESE ECONOMY: Pointing to a weak start for China's economy in 2014, the
Markit/HSBC final manufacturing PMI for January dipped to 49.5 from December's
50.5. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one above shows
expansion.
* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: Late on Wednesday, the Fed said it would trim its
bond purchases by another $10 billion, as it stuck to a plan to scale back its
stimulus despite recent turmoil in emerging markets.
* London copper slipped to a near two-month trough on Thursday, as the
prospect of slowing Chinese demand for metals hit sentiment already soured by
the Federal Reserve's reduction of bond buying.
COMPANY NEWS:
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell on
Thursday said it would step-up disposals and seek to return a greater share of
earnings to investors as it posted fourth quarter profits in line with its
downgraded forecast.
BSKY B : BSkyB posted better-than-expected first-half operating
profit after the British pay-TV operator sold an increasing number of HD TV
services, more on-demand movies and box-sets at Christmas, in part offsetting
higher sports rights costs.
DIAGEO : Diageo, the world's biggest distilled spirits company,
reported a 1.8 percent rise in sales for the half-year to December hurt by
weakness in China, Thailand and Nigeria.
KAZAKHMYS : The miner reported annual copper output at the top end of
its guidance.
LONMIN : Miner Lonmin posted an increase in quarterly refined
platinum production on Thursday but said it will have to reassess its guidance
for the year due to a mining strike in South Africa which is disrupting
production.
NATIONAL GRID /UTD UTILITIES : Both the utility companies said
they were trading in line with expectations.
3I : British private equity group 3i said on Thursday it had
completed 29 million pounds ($48 million) of exits in the three months to Dec.
31, taking its total proceeds for the year so far to 557 million pounds.
JOHNSON MATTHEY : The speciality chemicals group said its outlook
had improved and named Robert Macleod as its new chief executive.
