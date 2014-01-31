LONDON Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 5.83 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,538.45 on Thursday, falling for the seventh time in eight days, and nearing its lowest since mid-December, with concerns about emerging markets taking their toll on sentiment.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BT GROUP : reports third-quarter results

RANK GROUP : posts first-half results

VEDANTA RESOURCES : third-quarter production release

