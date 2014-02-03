LONDON Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Sentiment is not set to be helped by more downbeat reports from China, where the official Purchasing Managers' Index dipped to 50.5 in January from December's 51, in line with market expectations.

* The UK benchmark closed down 28.01 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,510.44 points on Friday. It fell 3.5 percent in January, its biggest monthly decline since last June and its worst January since 2010.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI for January, set for release at 0928 GMT, is expected to come in at 57.0, down from 57.3 in December.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

RANDGOLD RESOURCES reports fourth-quarter results

Other business headlines