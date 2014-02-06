LONDON Feb 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 48 points, or 0.7 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 8.62 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,457.89
points on Wednesday, steadying after it shed nearly 2 percent in the previous
five days.
* The meetings of the Bank of England and European Central Bank (ECB) later
on Thursday will also dominate the agenda of many investors.
Bank of England officials are likely to use their meeting to work out how to
steer interest rate expectations now their previous plan has been overtaken by
Britain's strong economic recovery, while the ECB faces pressure to tackle
deflationary threats to the euro zone.
* TULLOW OIL : Uganda will sign a memorandum of understanding on
Thursday with Britain's Tullow Oil, France's Total and China's CNOOC
, an Energy Ministry spokesman said, in a vital step towards starting
oil production in the country.
* Circassia, a company developing allergy treatments based on a discovery by
scientists at Imperial College in London, plans to raise about 175 million
pounds ($285 million) of new funds in a stock market debut to bring its cat
allergy vaccine to market.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ASTRAZENECA FINAL RESULTS
VODAFONE TRADING UPDATE
BEAZLEY FINAL RESULTS
COMPASS TRADING UPDATE
EASYJET TRAFFIC FIGURES
INVESTEC TRADING UPDATE
SMITH & NEPHEW Q4 UPDATE
SUPERGROUP Q3 UPDATE
