LONDON Feb 6 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract rose
0.4 percent on Thursday, with the cash market also set to bounce back from a
steep two-week sell-off.
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 8.62 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,457.89
points on Wednesday, steadying after it shed nearly 2 percent in the previous
five days.
* The meetings of the Bank of England and European Central Bank (ECB) later
on Thursday will also dominate the agenda of many investors.
Bank of England officials are likely to use their meeting to work out how to
steer interest rate expectations now their previous plan has been overtaken by
Britain's strong economic recovery, while the ECB faces pressure to tackle
deflationary threats to the euro zone.
* VODAFONE : The world's second largest mobile operator said it was
confident its revenue would start to improve due to the take up of faster 4G
services, after reporting another sharp fall in quarterly organic service
revenue.
* ASTRAZENECA : The British drugmaker expects earnings to continue to
fall in 2014 as generic competition to its popular heartburn and ulcer drug
Nexium takes a big bite out of U.S. profits from May.
* COMPASS : The catering and services company reported a 4 percent
rise in first-quarter organic revenue.
* SMITH & NEPHEW : Europe's largest maker of artificial hips and
knees, posted a 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter underlying trading profit,
beating market expectations, as demand for its orthopaedic reconstruction
products improved.
* INVESTEC : The financial services group posted a 1 percent rise in
9-month operating income.
* EASYJET : The low-cost airline reported a 3.7 percent rise in
January passenger numbers.
* SUPERGROUP : The clothing and fashion company posted a 22 percent
rise in third-quarter sales.
* TULLOW OIL : Uganda will sign a memorandum of understanding on
Thursday with Britain's Tullow Oil, France's Total and China's CNOOC
, an Energy Ministry spokesman said, in a vital step towards starting
oil production in the country.
* Circassia, a company developing allergy treatments based on a discovery by
scientists at Imperial College in London, plans to raise about 175 million
pounds ($285 million) of new funds in a stock market debut to bring its cat
allergy vaccine to market.
