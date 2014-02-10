LONDON Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 to 25 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 13.40 points higher on Friday at 6,571.68, led by mining companies, which were helped by an upbeat outlook from steelmaker ArcelorMittal.

* UTILITIES - Britain's Energy Secretary Ed Davey has written to regulators saying profit margins of big energy companies' gas supply units are too high, and suggesting dominant player British Gas, owned by Centrica, may have to be broken up, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.

* VODAFONE - British telecom Vodafone has made a formal bid for ONO which will be studied at the cable firm's next board meeting on Febuary 11, newspaper Expansion reported on Saturday.

* BARCLAYS - The British bank said it had launched an investigation after the Mail on Sunday reported that the personal details of 27,000 customers had been stolen and sold, raising the prospect of new fines for the bank.

The Sunday Times also reported that Barclays is to slash the size of its investment bank by a fifth as part of its efforts to win back the trust of the Bank of England.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ALKERMES PLC INVESTOR

RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION LTD H1

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit