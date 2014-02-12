LONDON Feb 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 6 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* Futures for the index are up 0.4 percent at 0730
GMT. The UK blue chip index closed up 1.2 percent, or 81.11
points, at 6,672.66 points on Tuesday, marking the index's
highest closing level since late January.
* The Bank of England will publish its quarterly economic
update at 1030 GMT. Governor Mark Carney will try to come up
with a more credible commitment to keep interest rates at a
record low, after the Bank's previous guidance was overtaken by
a plunge in British unemployment.
* TULLOW OIL - The British explorer said it found
oil and gas-condensate at a key well off the coast of
Mauritania, in a development it described as opening a new oil
play in the West African country.
* RECKITT BENCKISER - The company said it was
targeting a net revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent and a flat to
moderate operating margin expansion.
* LLOYDS - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group is
handing out 395 million pounds ($651.12 million) in bonuses for
last year, including an award of just under 2 million pounds to
its chief executive, Sky News reported, without citing sources.
* China surprised markets with a thumping trade performance
in January as import growth hit a six-month high, drawing some
scepticism about the data but still allaying fears of a
deepening economic malaise.
* Brent crude edged higher toward $109 a barrel on Wednesday
after data showed Chinese oil imports hit a record high last
month, raising hopes of continued growth in oil demand in the
world's second largest economy.
