LONDON Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
mixed on Thursday, with estimates varying from a 7 point gain to a 18 point or
0.3 percent drop, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.37 points higher on Wednesday at 6,675.03
to reach a three-week closing high, buoyed by miners after top metals consumer
China reported robust trade data.
* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto reported a 45 percent jump in
second-half profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts thanks to sharp
cost-cutting, lower capital spending and production growth.
* LLOYDS - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group could take another
step towards returning to private hands on Thursday when it unveils 2013
results, having already flagged it will return to profit for the first time
since the 2008 financial crisis.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered is looking to sell its
Swiss private bank as part of its plan to get rid of several non-core businesses
as it sharpens its focus on Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
* ROLLS ROYCE - Two men were arrested in London on Wednesday as part
of an investigation into aerospace and defence group Rolls Royce's dealings in
Asia.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AMEC PLC PRELIM
HELICAL BAR PLC TRADING
IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP PLC TRADING
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC PRELIM
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD Q4
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC FINAL
NORCROS PLC TRADING
RIO TINTO PLC FINAL
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC PRELIM
SABMILLER PLC TRADING
SHIRE PLC FINAL
SVG CAPITAL PLC PRELIM
TATE & LYLE PLC TRADING
