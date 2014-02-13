LONDON Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to edge lower on Thursday, with futures falling 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.37 points higher on Wednesday at 6,675.03 to reach a three-week closing high, buoyed by miners after top metals consumer China reported robust trade data.

* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto reported a 45 percent jump in second-half profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts thanks to sharp cost-cutting, lower capital spending and production growth.

* LLOYDS - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said it paid 395 million pounds ($655 million) in bonuses last year, up 8 percent on the year before, as it reported a profit for the first time since it was rescued by taxpayers six years ago.

* ROLLS ROYCE - Britain's Rolls Royce exceeded expectations with a 23 percent rise in full year profit on Thursday, and forecast 2014 profits to be flat on the back of declining defence and marine revenues, before growth resumes in 2015.

Two men were arrested in London on Wednesday as part of an investigation into aerospace and defence group Rolls Royce's dealings in Asia.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Imperial Tobacco Group said its underlying tobacco net revenue edged up 1 percent in the first quarter, in line with its expectations, as it maintained momentum in growing markets in the Middle east and Asia.

* TATE & LYLE - The sugar and sweetner manufacturer said that adjusted profit before tax was lower than its expectations.

* AMEC - British engineering firm AMEC said its full year core profit for 2013 was 343 million pounds, in line with analysts' expectations, due to a strong performance from its oil and gas business in the North Sea and Middle East.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered is looking to sell its Swiss private bank as part of its plan to get rid of several non-core businesses as it sharpens its focus on Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit