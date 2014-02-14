European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
LONDON Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 18 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 15.61 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,659.42 points on Thursday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The oil major is planning to sell three oil and gas producing assets in the North Sea, according to reports in the British press.
* BP : A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a shareholder lawsuit against BP over statements the company made in the wake of a 2006 oil spill in Alaska.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC FINAL
PENNON GROUP PLC TRADING
SEVERN TRENT PLC Q3 TRADE
THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT PRELIM
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe
LONDON, March 16 European shares hit their highest level in 15 months on Thursday, with basic resource and banking stocks rising after the U.S. Fed raised rates and Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte won elections in the Netherlands.