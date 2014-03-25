LONDON, March 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 16 to 17 points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 36.78 points lower on Monday at 6,520.39 on
concerns about the situation in Ukraine and a slowdown in Chinese growth, while
energy providers were hit by worries they may be forced to break up their
businesses.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland has had contact
regarding the possible sale of its U.S. retail business Citizens with Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
has also considered a bid, people with knowledge of the matter said.
* BANKS - Britain's Co-operative Bank needs to raise another 400 million
pounds ($660 million) to cover the cost of past misconduct, dealing a fresh blow
to the lender which promotes its ethical standards but has been hit by a funding
gap and drugs scandal.
* AVIVA - The British insurer could pay its chief executive Mark
Wilson up to 5.3 million pounds ($8.7 million) for his first year in the job he
took on after a shareholder rebellion led to the departure of his predecessor.
* MARKS & SPENCER - The retailer said that two of its most
experienced directors would leave the business this summer. Both Darrell Stein
and Clem Constantine, directors of IT and property respectively, have been with
M&S since 2006, according to the company's website.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)