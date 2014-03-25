(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON, March 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.3 percent at 0725 GMT, ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 36.78 points lower on Monday at 6,520.39 on concerns about the situation in Ukraine and a slowdown in Chinese growth, while energy providers were hit by worries they may be forced to break up their businesses.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland has had contact regarding the possible sale of its U.S. retail business Citizens with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has also considered a bid, people with knowledge of the matter said. <ID:nL5N0ML42R]

* EASYJET - The British budget airline upgraded its first-half outlook, saying it now expected a first-half loss similar to last year's level as it kept a lid on costs.

* ROYAL MAIL GROUP - Britain's newly-privatised postal operator Royal Mail said on Tuesday it would cut around 1,300 operational and head office jobs in order to deliver annualised savings of 50 million pounds ($82.45 million).

* KINGFISHER - Europe's largest home improvements retailer said it would return about 200 million pounds ($330 million) to shareholders in the current year as it met forecasts with a 4.1 percent rise in 2013-14 profit.

* BANKS - Britain's Co-operative Bank needs to raise another 400 million pounds ($660 million) to cover the cost of past misconduct, dealing a fresh blow to the lender which promotes its ethical standards but has been hit by a funding gap and drugs scandal.

* AVIVA - The British insurer could pay its chief executive Mark Wilson up to 5.3 million pounds ($8.7 million) for his first year in the job he took on after a shareholder rebellion led to the departure of his predecessor.

Separately, the insurer agreed to sell its Turkish unit Aviva Sigorta to venture fund EMF Capital Partners, the Turkish company said on Tuesday.

* MARKS & SPENCER - The retailer said that two of its most experienced directors would leave the business this summer. Both Darrell Stein and Clem Constantine, directors of IT and property respectively, have been with M&S since 2006, according to the company's website.

* RSA - The troubled British insurer set out its plans for a fully underwritten rights issue on Tuesday, to raise 773 million pounds ($1.27 billion) to restore its capital position.

* CENTRICA - The British utility has agreed to buy the gas and electricity supply arm and a gas-fired power plant from Ireland's state-owned Bord Gais Eireann for 1.1 billion euros ($1.52 billion).

