LONDON, March 28 Britain's FTSE 100
index was seen opening higher on Friday, with June futures for
the index up 0.2 percent by 0734 GMT. For more on the
* The UK blue chip index closed down 16.98 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,588.32 points on Thursday, with miners hit by
demand fears given persistent concerns about the pace of
economic growth in top metals consumer China.
* The sector will likely prove a focus again on Friday
following China's Premier Li Keqiang move to reassure jittery
global investors that Beijing was ready to support the cooling
economy, saying the government had necessary policies in place
and would push ahead with infrastructure investment.
* It is a quiet day on the corporate earnings calendar, with
no blue-chip companies set to report results.
* UK fourth-quarter final GDP, due for release at 0930 GMT,
is set to show growth unchanged at 0.7 percent.
* British consumer sentiment rose in March to its highest
level since around the start of the financial crisis in 2007, a
survey from researchers GfK showed.
* BRIT GROUP: Netherlands-based insurer Brit Group
is to price its London IPO at 240 pence per share,
a source said on Thursday, valuing the company at 960 million
pounds ($1.6 billion).
* BP : More oil than previously thought may have
leaked into Lake Michigan this week from BP's Indiana refinery,
the company said on Thursday, after two U.S. Senators requested
a meeting with the British oil major.
* WM MORRISON : The chief executive of Wm Morrison
Supermarkets is to waive his annual bonus after Britain's No. 4
grocer posted a 13 percent slump in 2013-2014 profit and issued
a huge profit warning for the current year.
* AVIVA : Aviva Investors, the asset management
business of Aviva, has announced a definitive agreement to sell
U.S. equity manager River Road Asset Management to Affiliated
Managers Group, Inc.
($1 = 0.6019 British Pounds)
