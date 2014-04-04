LONDON, April 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 13-14 points, or 0.2 percent higher on
Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
* The FTSE 100 fell 9.90 points, or 0.2 percent, to
6,649.14 points on Thursday, giving up an earlier 0.2 percent
gain, which took it to its highest since March 12.
The session proved volatile, with gains made in the
afternoon after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
affirmed an easy policy stance evaporating after
below-expectations U.S. data ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs
report.
* Non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, were expected to
show U.S. job growth likely accelerated in March as the winter's
gloom started to lift, providing the strongest signal yet that
the world's largest economy was shifting into higher gear.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
EASYJET releases traffic figures
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)