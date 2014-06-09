LONDON, June 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, on Monday according to financial bookmakers, taking its cue from Wall Street and Asia after encouraging U.S. jobs data.

* Futures for the index were up 0.2 percent by 0642 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, click on

* Trade data out of China added weight to the view that the global economy is recovering, with exports gaining steam in May. But the same data also gave cause for concern, as an unexpected drop in imports signalled weaker domestic demand.

* The FTSE 100 closed up 44.72 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,858.21 on Friday, leaving it just 0.5 percent shy of a peak hit last month of 6,894.88 - its highest level since December 1999, when it set a record of 6,950.60 points.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds Banking Group said on Monday it would sell a quarter of its shares in TSB, through a listing on the London stock market priced at below the business's book value.

Lloyds, which must sell the business as a condition of its government bailout during the financial crisis, said the shares would be sold at between 220 pence and 290 pence each.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark, AB Foods' fast-growing clothing chain, is close to completing an extraordinary to deal to buy an entire shopping centre in Birmingham for 60 million pounds ($100.8 million), the Telegraph said.

* CARRILLION : The support services and construction firm's joint venture has won a 260 million pounds highways contract.

* MAN GROUP : The hedge fund manager has bought U.S.-based Pine Grove Asset Management.

* COSTAIN : The construction company has won a new gas terminal contract with Centrica Energy.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The Anglo-Dutch oil major has appointed headhunters at Egon Zehnder to advise in its search for a new chairman, as incumbent Jorma Ollila prepares to step down, the Financial Times said.

* CENTRICA : British Gas owner Centrica has said it is unlikely to bid for more UK fracking rights when they are offered in coming weeks, underlining the uncertainty over whether shale gas extraction will prove to be viable, the Telegraph said.

