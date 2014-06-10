EDINBURGH, June 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 to 17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.2 percent higher at 6,875.00 points, leaving it about 1 percent shy of the record set in late 1999, led by mining companies after signs a global economic recovery was picking up speed.

* TESCO, BANKS - Tesco Bank, the financial services arm of Britain's biggest retailer, has launched its first personal current or checking account, looking to challenge established lenders and bring shoppers back into its parent's stores.

* RIO TINTO - Guinea's main opposition parties withdrew from parliament on Monday and threatened to hold street protests over delays in organising local elections promised in a political deal with the government last year.

Guinea's iron ore mines are home to some of the world's biggest untapped reserves and have attracted investments from the world's biggest mining firms, including Rio Tinto.

* BHP BILLITON - Tug boat engineers at Australia's top iron ore export port backed plans for possible strike action in a fight for more leave and shorter work hours that could halt a quarter of the world's iron ore exports.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

CARCLO PLC PRELIM

CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC PRELIM

GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC H1

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC PRELIM

PHOENIX IT GROUP PLC PRELIM

PARK GROUP PLC PRELIM

SEPURA PLC PRELIM

SPIRIT PUB COMPANY PLC Q3 TRADE

TED BAKER PLC TRADING

