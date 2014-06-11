(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, June 11 Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening slightly higher on Wednesday, with futures for the index up 0.1 percent by 0639 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Johnson Matthey and Vodafone, will knock 8.24 points off the UK benchmark on Wednesday.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,873.55 points on Tuesday. The index is less than 2 percent off its all-time high set in December 1999.

* The UK ILO unemployment rate for April, set for release at 0830 GMT, is expected to come in at 6.7 percent, representing a drop from March's 6.8 percent.

* J SAINSBURY : Britain's J Sainsbury posted a second straight fall in quarterly underlying sales as Chief Executive Justin King prepares to step down from the grocer after 10 years at the helm.

* LONMIN : The platinum producer may soon need to raise capital to survive South Africa's longest and costliest mining strike, which has paralysed its operations and slashed its revenue.

* WPP : Wholly-owned operating company JWT, the global marketing communications agency, has acquired a majority stake in The Hardy Boys, a creative agency in South Africa.

* TESCO : Tesco is "urgently investigating" its property division - and faces potential fines - after a Guardian analysis revealed the supermarket chain has been failing to comply with a Competition Commission order for the past four years, the Guardian reported.

* POWER SUPPLIERS: Britain's energy regulator has fired an extraordinary broadside at the Big Six power companies after warning them that their failure to cut household bills, despite a slump in wholesale costs, was proof that the market is uncompetitive, the Times reported.

* ICAP : The British interdealer broker halved bonus payments for top executives in its last financial year, partly to reflect the impact of an $87 million fine it paid in 2013 for benchmark interest rate fixing, the company said.

* ROLLS-ROYCE : British engineering company Rolls-Royce said the cancellation of an Airbus aircraft purchase by Dubai's Emirates would result in a 2.6 billion pound ($4.37 billion) hit to its order book.

* BETFAIR : Online gambling exchange Betfair said it hoped the World Cup would provide a boost to business after its annual profit came in ahead of forecast on Wednesday.

* ITE GROUP : The exhibitions organiser said it signed a binding contract to acquire a 50 percent stake in Indonesia's PT Debindo Unggul Buana Makmur (DUBM) from a group of three private individuals for an undisclosed amount.

($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Alistair Smout)