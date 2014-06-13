(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, June 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22-27 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, as violence in Iraq raised the threat of a heightening of instability in the Middle East and drove up oil prices.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 4.24 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,843.11 points on Thursday. The index is just 0.8 percent shy of a peak hit last month of 6,894.88 - its highest level since December 1999, when it set a record at 6,950.60.

* President Barack Obama threatened U.S. military strikes in Iraq against Sunni Islamist militants who have surged out of the north to menace Baghdad and want to establish their own state in Iraq and Syria.

* Brent crude climbed to a nine-month high near $114 a barrel on Friday, as supply disruption fears took centre stage.

* China's industrial output rose 8.8 percent in May from a year earlier, while retail sales rose 12.5 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that British interest rates could rise sooner than financial markets expect, in a surprisingly stark warning that monetary policy may start to tighten within months.

Carney also said he was also concerned by signs that mortgage lending standards were becoming looser and set out the case for early action as insurance against future risks by the BoE's Financial Policy Committee, which meets next week.

* LONMIN : The leader of South Africa's AMCU union said on Friday a wage deal with the world's top three platinum producers was imminent, in a sign the longest mining strike in the country's history may soon be over.

* BARCLAYS : Caixabank is considering making an offer for Barclays' retail business in Spain, which analysts value at up to 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion), the Spanish lender's chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell said it had declared force majeure at its EA field in Nigeria to repair equipment damaged by bad weather off shore, putting on hold production of about 40,000 barrels of oil a day.

* DRUGMAKERS: An advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended that the agency not require large cardiovascular safety trials for a class of drugs used to treat opioid-induced chronic constipation.

* TULLOW OIL : Tullow Oil has increased and extended its Norwegian exploration loan.

> Other business headlines