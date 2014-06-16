European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
EDINBURGH, June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index fell 1 percent to 6,777.85 points on Friday, its lowest close since late April, hit by a rise in sterling after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney hinted that interest rates may rise earlier than the market had been expecting.
* VODAFONE - The UK telecom group will offer 1.49 euros a share to buy out shareholders in Cobra Automotive Technologies, in a deal valuing the Italian auto security systems group at around 145 million euros ($197.42 million).
* BP - A U.S. judge set a May 2015 trial date on Friday for the oil major to face claims in a lawsuit accusing the company of misleading investors about the severity of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston set the May 18, 2015 date nearly a month after granting class certification to the shareholders in the lawsuit
* RIO TINTO - Guinea's national assembly ratified an investment framework on Saturday to enable the government to raise nearly $20 billion with global miner Rio Tinto and Chinalco for Simandou South, Africa's largest iron ore and infrastructure project.
* CENTRICA, BG GROUP - Sam Laidlaw, the boss of Centrica, has ruled himself out of the running to take the top job at BG Group, the troubled FTSE 100 energy group, according to Sky News.
* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - The pub group said on Monday it acquired rival operator Orchid Group for 266 million pounds in cash, in a deal which it expects to lead to a double digit boost to earnings.
* ULTRA ELECTRONICS - The electronics company acquired Lab Impex Systems ltd for a cash consideration of 3.2 million pounds.
* MAJESTIC WINE - The wine retailer announces a marginal rise in full year profit and dividend.
(Adds company news item) March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning. * OCADO: Ocado , the British online supermarket that h
March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday. * AMEC FOSTER WHEELER-JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Wood Group has agreed to buy rival Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion),