LONDON Aug 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
8 to 9 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Wednesday according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index finished up by 0.6 percent at 6,779.31 points, its
highest close since July 29, on Tuesday.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : British banking company Standard Chartered
Plc will pay a $300 million penalty and suspend or exit some important
businesses after failing to weed out risky transactions that could be linked to
money laundering.
* Shanghai copper dipped towards a major technical support level on
Wednesday, with a break likely to trigger selling by momentum-based investors,
as the market also eyed forecasts of improving supply.
* Brent crude futures steadied near 14-month lows above $101 a barrel on
Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
GEM DIAMONDS H1
HIKMA H1
HOCHSCHILD MINING H1
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)