LONDON Aug 20 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract was flat on Wednesday, with the cash market set for a slightly softer open after ending at a 3-week high in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index finished up by 0.6 percent at 6,779.31 points, its highest close since July 29, on Tuesday.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : British banking company Standard Chartered Plc will pay a $300 million penalty and suspend or exit some important businesses after failing to weed out risky transactions that could be linked to money laundering.

* GLENCORE : Commodity trader and miner Glencore said on Wednesday it will launch a share buy-back programme of up to $1 billion as it posted a forecast-beating 8 percent rise in first-half core profit.

* ANTOFAGASTA : Chilean miner Antofagasta named insider Diego Hernandez as its new chief executive to take over the running of the company from Jean-Paul Luksic, who retains his role as chairman but in a non-executive capacity.

* BALFOUR BEATTY /CARILLION : British engineering company Balfour Beatty on Wednesday rejected Carillion's third merger proposal, saying it failed to address its concerns over risks to the business.

* HIKMA : Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported a 44 percent rise in first-half adjusted profit, helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectibles particularly in the United States.

* HOCHSCHILD : Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc reported a 4 percent rise in first-half adjusted core earnings, helped by its aggressive cost-cutting programme and increased output from its assets in Peru and Argentina.

* Shanghai copper dipped towards a major technical support level on Wednesday, with a break likely to trigger selling by momentum-based investors, as the market also eyed forecasts of improving supply.

* Brent crude futures steadied near 14-month lows above $101 a barrel on Wednesday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)