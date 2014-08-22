LONDON Aug 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 22.18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,777.66 points in the previous session, approaching three-week highs touched earlier this week.

* Focus will be on a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors will look for signals about the timing of interest rate increases.

* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - RSA said it had reached an agreement to sell its insurance business in Singapore and Hong Kong to Allied World Assurance Co Ltd for 130 million pounds ($215.51 million) in cash.

* Uncertainty over Scotland's currency arrangements could prompt capital flight from the country, leaving its financial system in a "parlous state," Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings, wrote in a column on Thursday in the Telegraph newspaper.

* Brent was trading below $103 a barrel, heading for a second weekly loss as easing geopolitical risks and higher global oil supply pressured prices.

* London copper hit its highest in a fortnight on Friday and was eyeing its biggest weekly advance since early July as brightening economic prospects for the United States eclipsed concerns over China's struggling property market.

