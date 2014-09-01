LONDON, Sept 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen open
between 4 points higher and 7 points lower on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent, or 13.95 points, at
6,819.75 points on Friday.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays is selling its Spanish retail and corporate
banking operations to Caixabank, the two companies said on Sunday, as
the British bank starts shrinking its struggling European divisions as part of a
major overhaul.
* TESCO : One of supermarket Tesco's largest shareholders, Harris
Associates, has sold around two thirds of its stake, saying the retailer lacks a
clear strategy, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
* Private equity firms Blackstone and Blue Water Energy said on
Sunday they have teamed up to lead an investment of up to $500 million in Siccar
Point Energy, a new North Sea-focused oil company.
* COPPER: London copper edged down on Monday, after ending August with its
biggest monthly drop since March, as weak factory data from China stoked
concerns of stuttering growth in the world's top metals consumer.
* UK BUSINESSES/EUROPEAN UNION: More than half of UK businesses are in
favour of re-negotiating their relationship with the European Union, according
to a British Chambers of Commerce survey.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BERKELEY TRADING UPDATE
FALKLAND OIL & GAS H1
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)