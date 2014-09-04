LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening flat near a 14-1/2-year high on Thursday,
* The UK blue chip index briefly hit 6,898.62 points on
Wednesday, its highest level since early 2000, before closing
0.7 percent higher at 6,873.58 points.
* Investors focus will be on a policy meeting of the
European Central Bank, which faces intense market pressure to
take policy action and risks losing credibility if it fails to
back up a dovish message delivered by President Mario Draghi
late last month.
* The Bank of England is also scheduled to have a policy
meeting later in the day.
* STANDARD LIFE - Manulife Financial Corp
said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire the Canadian
operations of Standard Life for about C$4 billion ($3.7 billion)
in cash, in a deal that significantly expands the insurer's
presence in Quebec.
* Insurer Direct Line and electronics goods
retailer Dixons Carphone - formed by a merger between
Dixons and Carphone Warehouse - are to be promoted into
Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)