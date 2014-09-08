LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 8 to 12 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip index closed 0.3 percent weaker at 6,855.10
points in the previous session, falling back from a 14-1/2 year
high of 6,904.86 points reached on Thursday when the European
Central Bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates.
* ROLLS-ROYCE - Two men arrested as part of a Serious
Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into concerns of possible
bribery and corruption at Rolls-Royce in Asia have had their
bail lifted, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said.
* BP - The British government has urged the U.S.
Supreme Court to review appeals court rulings against BP over a
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that produced one of the largest
class actions in American history.
* RYANAIR - Boeing Co and Ryanair
Holdings plan to make a significant fleet announcement on
Monday, following reports last Friday that the low-cost Irish
airline was poised to place a $10 billion order for Boeing's new
737 MAX jetliner.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC TRADING
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)