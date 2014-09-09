LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by about 18 points, or 0.3 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell by 0.3 percent, or 20.33 points, to 6,834.77 points on Monday.

* SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE: The rival campaigns in Scotland's fight over independence are running neck-and-neck nine days before the referendum, with a surge in support for those who wish to break away from the United Kingdom, a TNS poll showed on Tuesday.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : A U.S. anti-bribery probe into GlaxoSmithKline touched on the firm's Chinese consumer healthcare business in 2012, internal documents show, suggesting the drugmaker's compliance problems in China could go wider than previously revealed.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland aims to raise up to $4 billion from the share flotation of its U.S. bank Citizens Financial Group this month, it was announced on Monday, putting it on track to be the biggest U.S. bank share offering this year.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays has cut 2,700 jobs in its investment bank this year as part of a plan unveiled in May to axe 7,000 positions over three years, the head of the business said on Monday.

* ITV, BSKYB : British free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV wants to charge pay-TV rivals such as BSkyB and Virgin Media to carry its channels, saying such a move would give it more money to make programmes.

* UK RETAIL SECTOR: Surging clothing and footwear sales helped British retail sales accelerate sharply in August, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) on Tuesday.

