LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen edging higher at the open on Thursday, with September futures on the index up 0.3 percent at 0625 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 1.11 points at 6,830.11 points on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak.

* RBS, LLOYDS, SSE : Fifty-three percent of Scots intend to vote against splitting away from the United Kingdom in next week's referendum, a poll showed late on Wednesday.

* Scottish-based Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland will relocate to England if Scotland votes to end its 307-year union with the rest of the United Kingdom.

* Momentum behind London's property boom appears to be fading, according to a survey on Thursday that added to signs that rapid house price growth in Britain is starting to moderate.

* WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS - Britain's No. 4 grocer posted a 51 percent slump in first-half profit, hurt by its move to cut prices to counter a loss of market share to discounters and by a weak overall food market.

* OCADO - The online grocer reported gross retail sales up 15.5 percent in its fiscal third quarter but average order size fell as competition increased in the business.

* NEXT - Britain's second biggest clothing retailer by sales value posted a 19.3 percent rise in first half profit, with growth at both its stores and home shopping business.

* HOME RETAIL GROUP - Home Retail Group posted its ninth consecutive quarter of improvement in like-for-like sales at its Argos household goods chain, although the rise was short of market expectations, accompanied by an increase in its gross margin at the stores.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - Southern Copper Corp said on Wednesday that it still hopes to buy a share in Anglo American's $3.3 billion Quellaveco project in Peru, and that talks must now take place at the highest level.

* ASHMORE GROUP - The emerging market-focused money manager said on Thursday its profit before tax fell 34 percent to 170.3 million pounds ($275.8 million) in the year to the end of June.

* RYANAIR - The budget airline is flying at least six more passengers per flight this year than in 2013, thanks to improvements in customer service and the way it sells tickets, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

