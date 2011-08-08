LONDON Aug 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down as much as 120 points, or 1.4 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, extending last week's slump in tandem with sharp falls in Asia as fears over the state of the global economy were compounded by a downgrade to the United States' credit rating.

Miners and enery issues are expected to lead the fall-back in London, with crude prices CLc1 dropping 3.8 percent, and copper prices edging lower as the outlook for commodity demand deteriorated, while gold surged to a record high on Monday as investors ran to riskier assets.

Asian shares tumbled on Monday despite efforts by global policymakers to stem a collapse in investor confidence after S&P downgraded the U.S. credit rating, but the euro jumped on hopes the ECB will act to stop Europe's debt crisis from engulfing Italy and Spain.

Following a rare Sunday conference call by the ECB's governing council, a euro zone monetary source said the central bank would intervene "significantly" to protect Italy and Spain from the debt crisis, indicating it would buy government bonds of the euro zone's third and fourth biggest economies.

A statement from the ECB said it would "actively implement" its bond-buying programmes.

Finance chiefs from the G7 group of major industrial powers pledged to take whatever action was needed to stabilise markets that have been losing faith in political leaders' ability to tackle the twin debt crises in Europe and the United States.

In a statement issued after an emergency conference call on Sunday, G7 countries said they were "ready to take action to ensure stability and liquidity in financial markets", adding that senior officials would remain in close contact.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. long-term rating by one notch from AAA on Friday, capping a week that saw $2.5 trillion wiped off companies' values amid worries the U.S. economy was stalling.

Traders said attention was turning to the Federal Reserve's next policy-setting meeting on Tuesday, which may signal renewed efforts to support the beleaguered U.S. economy.

And Standard & Poor's managing director John Chambers said on Sunday there is a one in three chance of a further U.S. credit rating downgrade over the next six months to two years.

While the loss of the prized AAA credit rating the United States has held with S&P since 1941 was a huge symbolic blow, the crisis in the euro zone has presented an even bigger immediate concern for investors.

"Global markets are in panic mode at the moment and its a matter of calming investors and stabilising the markets rather than solving the problems at the moment," said James Hughes, Senior Market Analyst at Alpari UK.

"As has been said by the U.S. already this weekend, U.S. bonds are in no worse position than they were on Friday. However while the panic continues the markets will continue to sell off heavily," Hughes added.

The UK blue chip index closed down 146.15 points, or 2.7 percent on Friday at 5,246.99, extending losses into a sixth straight trading day as banks and commodity stocks fell sharply, roiled by the global debt crisis and unmoved by above-forecast U.S. jobs data which eased fears of another economic recession.

The UK's benchmark index shed 9.7 percent over the week, its worst weekly performance since just after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, and wiped 148 billion pounds ($242.5 billion) off the value of the index.

Britain's business secretary Vince Cable warned that growth forecasts are likely to be slashed this week, adding to fears that the UK is tumbling towards a double dip recession, in an interview with the Sunday Times.

No important British macroeconomic data will be released during trading hours on Monday, although the July BRC retail sales report and RICS house price survey will both be released at 2301 GMT.

The main domestic macro focus this week will be on Wednesday's August Bank of England inflation report.

Across the Atlantic, after Friday's above-forecast June jobs report, July's employment index will be the only U.S. data released on Monday.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Corp proposed buying out Coal & Allied for A$1.49 billion ($1.56 billion), aiming to take full control of the Australian miner to take advantage of strong coal prices.

MINERS

Resource nationalism is the biggest threat facing the mining sector this year and next as governments seek to take advantage of higher commodity prices to try to restore fragile finances, advisory and accountancy firm Ernst & Young said on Sunday.

BG GROUP , ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in talks with foreign oil majors BG , Shell (RDSa.L), and Italy's ENI to sell stakes in deepwater developments off the country's resource-rich eastern coast, as it seeks to replicate the lucrative $7.2 billion deal struck between BP and Reliance Industries, The Financial Times said on Monday.

ROLLS-ROYCE

The British aero enginemaker told workers last week that its new facility is likely to be based in Germany or the U.S., instead of in Derby, dealing another blow to the city and UK manufacturing, according to a report in the Observer.

UBS has upgraded its rating for Rolls-Royce to "neutral" from "sell" on valuation grounds, with its target price unchanged at 590 pence.

BT

BT is set to receive a multi-million pound windfall after a tribunal ruled that it could charge higher rates to mobile network operators for connecting 0845, 0870 and 0800 calls, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

ICAP

The world's largest interdealer broker, is to undertake a thorough review of its pay policy for the first time in eight years, The Financial Times said on Monday

BARRATT DEVELOPMENT

Britain's largest volume housebuilder, has entered talks with investors to sell its first tranche of shared equity loans, in a move that could herald a return of mortgage security products, the Financial Times said on Monday.

MELROSE

The engineering turnround specialist expects overwhelming support when a vote to return 373 million pounds to shareholders is declared on Monday morning, in spite of its attempts to keep open a proposed offer of 1.4 billion pound for fellow UK-listed engineering group Charter International , The Financial Times said.

INTERSERVE

The support service group has won contracts worth 70 million pounds to help the Qatari government exploit its vast natural gas reserves, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

INSURANCE

Cinven is in exclusive negotiations to buy Guardian life insurance, in the first of an expected string of deals by the UK private equity group in the sector, The Financial Times said on Monday.

MORGAN SINDALL

The construction firm reports first-half results.

TELECITY

The data centre operator posts first-half results.

HILL & SMITH

The highways infrastructure group unveils first-half results.

MESSAGING INTERNATIONAL

The messaging services group holds its annual general meeting.

