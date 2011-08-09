LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's top share index is seen plunging over 5 percent on Tuesday, tracking steep overnight falls on Wall Street and in Asia as investors panicked over the United States' loss of its top credit rating and the paltry efforts of world leaders to calm worries over growth and debt.

Financial spreadbetters expect the FTSE 100 index to open down 220 to 268 points, or as much as 5.3 percent, starting below the 5,000 level for the first time in over a year.

The UK blue chip index closed down 178.04 points, or 3.4 percent at 5,068.95 on Monday, its lowest closing level since July 7, 2010, falling for a seventh consecutive trading, with investors' running to safer assets unconvinced that governments and central banks have a grip on the global debt crisis.

U.S. stocks plunged on Monday in the heaviest volume since last year's "flash crash", taking the S&P 500 down more than 6 percent, its worst day since December 2008, on growing fears of a recession, in the first session after the historic loss of the country's pristine triple-A credit rating.

And major indexes across Asia tumbled between 2 and 7 percent as investors dumped riskier assets in a global rout triggered by fears that political leaders are failing to tackle debt crises in Europe and the United States.

The flight to safety lifted gold to the latest in a string of record highs, boosted the Swiss franc and the yen and lifted Japanese government bonds and, ironically, U.S. Treasuries -- the asset directly affected by the downgrade.

While the U.S. downgrade late on Friday was the most obvious blow to confidence, investors have also been spooked by data suggesting the U.S. economy was stalling and by Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis.

Chinese data on Tuesday failed to offer any respite, showing consumer price inflation hugging three-year highs in July.

But British macroeconomic news, released overnight, was a bit more positive.

British retail sales grew at their fastest annual pace since April last month, helped by greater discounting, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

And house prices in England and Wales continued to fall in July, but at a slightly slower pace than the previous month, a survey showed on Tuesday.

British industrial and manufacturing output numbers for June will be released at 0830 GMT, together with June trade figures.

Economists expect industrial production to have risen slightly in June, supported by a bounce in oil and gas extraction, while Britain's trade deficit is forecast to have narrowed a notch in June as imports slowed.

Across the Atlantic, no important economic data will be released on Tuesday, so investors will cautiously eye the outcome of the latest Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting, due after the London close at 1815 GMT.

"The FOMC meeting later today has the potential to be the next big driver for market sentiment amidst speculation that further stimulus is needed to give the fragile US economy a shot in the arm, and with equities having taken such a pummelling, the right noises here could see bargain hunters tempted back in, but this is far from a certainty," said Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

BARCLAYS BARC.l

Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays, has renewed speculation over the bank's future in the UK if the British government pushes ahead with sweeping reforms of the industry, the Financial Times said.

HSBC

Europe's biggest bank, said on Tuesday that it is in talks on the possible sale of its card and retail services business in the United States.

BP

Indian energy major Reliance Industries said on Tuesday it has received approval from the government for selling stakes in some of its oil and gas blocks to BP for $7.2 billion.

BHP BILLITON

The global has agreed to buy a company providing mining contracting services to its Western Australian iron operations from Leighton Holdings for A$705 million ($726.7 million) in a move towards a cheaper owner-operater model.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS

The hotels operator posts first-half results.

INTERNATIONAL POWER

The power generator reports first-half results.

GREGGS

The bakery group unveils first-half results.

NWF GROUP

The warehousing and feed production firm delivers first-half results.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by David Cowell)