LONDON Aug 12Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23-30 points, or as much as 0.6 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the strong, choppy rally seen in the previous session in tandem with similar bounces on Wall Street and in Asia, with a short-selling ban in financial stocks in parts of Europe seen easing the recent volatility.

A ban imposed by European regulators on short-selling in financial stocks in France, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, takes effect on Friday in a coordinated attempt to ease the market's current panic attacks.

The UK blue chip index closed 155.67 points, or 3.1 percent higher on Thursday at 5,162.83, after another choppy session, having swung sharply through over 230 points, between a high of 5,172.6 and low of 4,943.01.

U.S. blue chips shot up 4 percent on Thursday, having been 2.5 percent higher by London's close, as bargain-hungry investors overcame the recent wave of fear that drove selling over the last two weeks.

Asian stocks, however, edged higher on Friday, as investors chased value picks after recent sharp volatility, though concerns over the European crisis may continue to fuel buying into safe havens like gold and government bonds.

Intraday volatility across financial markets has spiked over the past few weeks, with rumours flying about the health of European banks, questions mounting about the stability of funding markets and authorities struggling to solve a crisis of confidence in Europe.

No important British data will be released on Friday to provide direction, so investor attention will be on a batch of key U.S. pointers including July retail sales, at 1230 GMT, and the first reading for the August Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT.

"The key question that remains is, will investors be willing to hold their long positions over the week-end?," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.

"A close over 5,249.99 will form a closing price reversal bottom on the weekly charts. If this is formed and the market follows through on Monday then the FTSE may be in a position to launch a 2 to 3 week rally equal to at least 50 percent of the break from 6,084.08. This upside target is 5,437.54. The problem is if this area is reached too quickly without a solid support foundation then it will likely set up the next shorting opportunity," Hyerczyk added.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise on value buys

* US STOCKS-Wall St roars back but selling may return

* Nikkei rebounds as world stocks stabilise

* FOREX-Franc party rained on by SNB; yen eyed

* TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rise after dismal auction

* Brent slips below $108 as dollar rises; demand concerns

* PRECIOUS-Spot gold reverse early losses on econ worries

* METALS-Copper up on stocks rebound, stronger yuan

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

As much as 1 billion euros (877 million pounds) of distressed Irish properties backed by debt from Lloyds Banking Group could be transferred to a new venture with one of Ireland's best-known property groups, Green Property, The Financial Times said.

SABMILLER

The global brewer is assembling a bank group for a multi-billion-dollar syndicated loan to back a fresh bid for Australian brewer Fosters , banking sources said on Thursday.

JJB SPORTS

JJB Sports said, after the market close on Thursday, that it has been informed by the Office of Fair Trading of a provisional decision to close its investigation of the sporting goods retailer. JJB said it is not in a position to comment on the reasons behind the OFT's provisional decision, and added that it has been co-operating fully with the regulator throughout its investigation.

TRINITY MIRROR

The newspaper publisher posts first-half results.

For a preview, double-click on

SVG CAPITAL

The private equity and fund management firm reports first-half results.

For a preview, double-click on

ENQUEST

The North Sea oil firm reports first-half results.

ZENERGY POWER

The superconductor energy technology group unveils first-half results.

SAMUEL HEATH & SONS

The bathroom fittings and hardware group holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by Andrew Callus)