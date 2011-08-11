LONDON Aug 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising
as much as 1.5 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, bouncing
off a one-year closing low hit in the previous session after a rally in U.S.
stock futures which has limited losses in Asian markets.
Sharply weaker banks dragged the UK benchmark index lower on Wednesday as
fears about Europe's debt came into sharp focus on rumours France may be in
danger of losing its triple-A credit rating, and on concerns over the outlook
for French banks.
Credit ratings agencies Moody's Investors Service and Fitch reiterated their
top tier ratings for the country on Wednesday, a day after Standard & Poor's did
the same, but markets remained fearful that French banks are among the worst
exposed to a worsening of Europe's debt crisis.
The UK blue chip index looks set to climb 70 to 76 points, after it ended
down 157.76 points, or 3.1 percent, at 5,007.16 on Wednesday, its lowest close
since July 6 2010.
U.S. stock futures rose 1 percent on Thursday after a sharp drop on Wall
Street overnight.
Highlighting the fragility of investor sentiment, gold hovered around
record highs.
Copper prices rose, boosted by a stronger yuan and China's strong
July trade figures.
No important domestic economic data is due for release on Thursday.
Across the Atlantic, U.S. weekly jobless claims as well as U.S. June trade
balance figures are out at 1230 GMT.
* US stock futures rise in Asia but Europe will be key
* Banks drag Wall Street lower, fear returns
* Nikkei falls on Europe debt woes but futures limit losses
* US bonds gain on French bank safety fears
* Euro off lows but vulnerable as debt problems spread
* Gold eases from record high after CME margin hike
* LME copper up on stronger yuan, China trade data
* Brent slips on demand worries as Europe crisis spreads
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
HSBC
HSBC plans to dispose of its 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai, a Chinese
newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.
BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING
The publisher holds its annual general meeting.
CORAC GROUP
The intellectual property and engineering firm reports first-half results.
GRAINGER
The residential landlord issues a trading update.
NEW EUROPE PROPERTY INVESTMENTS
The company reports first-half results.
PSION
The mobile computing services provider posts first-half results.
TRIFAST
The manufacturer of industrial fasteners issues a trading update.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com