LONDON Aug 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising
on Monday, following pre-weekend strength on Wall Street and gains overnight in
Asia, building on strength from the previous session when a ban on short-selling
of financial stocks in four European countries gave markets some relief.
The UK blue chip index looks set to firm 28-43 points, or as much as 0.8
percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it ended up 157.20 points, or
3 percent, at 5,320.03 on Friday, pulling back earlier losses to record a gain
of 1.3 percent for the week.
Last week was a roller-coaster one for the index, which saw it swing through
a range of more than 500 points as investors grappled with growing uncertainty
over the global economy and policymakers' attempts to restore some sense of
calm.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are due
to meet in Paris on Tuesday to hammer out a solution to the sovereign debt
crisis which has shown signs of ensnaring the big euro zone economies like Italy
and Spain and heightened strains in money markets to levels not seen during the
2008 crisis.
Wall Street ended on a high note on Friday, helped by U.S. retail sales
which posted the biggest gains in four months in July.
And Asian equities bounced on Monday as market players cautiously returned
to pick up bargains after last week's wild ride, with Japan's Nikkei
boosted by data showing the country's economy shrank less than expected in
April-June following a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.
Britain's economy looks set to shed jobs in the third quarter as companies'
hiring is unlikely to counterbalance public sector cuts, with firms more
cautious about taking on new staff in the face of growing global economic
headwinds, a survey from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development
and accountants KPMG showed.
Property marketing company Rightmove said on Monday that asking prices for
residential property in England and Wales showed their first year-on-year fall
since September 2009.
UK data later in the week includes July inflation numbers on Tuesday,
unemployment on Wednesday, and July retail sales figures on Thursday.
Across the Atlantic, Monday sees the release of August's Empire State Index
at 1230 GMT. Among other U.S. data releases, investors will look at July
industrial output numbers on Tuesday, July producer prices data on Wednesday and
July consumer prices data on Thursday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bounce on U.S. cues; sentiment wary
* Wild week on Wall St ends with subdued gains
* Nikkei rises on global market rally, GDP data
* US bonds have best week since 08 on Europe, Fed
* Swiss franc plunges as peg talk persists
* Spot gold pares losses on Shanghai arbitrage buying
* LME copper up, boosted by equities
* Brent edges up, above $108 as economic concerns ease
UK stocks to watch on Monday are:
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
State-controlled RBS said that it has hired two senior bankers for its team
in China, looking to gain ground in the country's booming capital markets.
BP
BP and GDF Suez , the French utility, have separately put their
interests in two gasfields in the North Sea on the block as the sell-off of
mature assets in the region gathers pace, the Financial Times said.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)
Shell said a ruptured North Sea pipeline continued to leak oil on Saturday
and that it had been seeping crude into the sea for two days before the company
declared it.
SUPERMARKETS
Tesco , Britain's most powerful petrol retailer, is today cutting
fuel prices by 2 pence a litre across the majority of its forecourts -- the
second reduction at the pumps in less than a week, the Guardian said.
BANKS
The Independent Commission on Banking, is reportedly ready to defy the big
banks and impose tougher than expected "ring fencing" of their retail and
investment banking activities when it presents its report on Sept 12, the
Independent said.
MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL
The company posts first-half results.
MITIE GROUP
The company issues a trading update.
ASSURA GROUP
The firm issues a trading update.
OPG POWER VENTURES
The company reports full-year results.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com