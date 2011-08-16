LONDON, Aug 16Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9-11 points, or 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending its recent bounce back in tandem with strong gains overnight on Wall Street, and advances in Asia.

However, gains will be limited as investors focus on a key meeting in Paris on Tuesday between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss further steps to alleviate the euro zone debt crisis.

France and Germany's leaders face a stark choice over whether to steer the embattled euro zone towards closer monetary union or risk watching the bloc unravel at the meeting which starts around 1400 GMT, with a joint news conference due at 1600 GMT, after the London market close.

"Because of the lingering bias to the downside, traders may be nervous about playing the upside. This nervousness often triggers an overreaction by long traders at the first sign of weakness. In addition, selling near the close is often a sign of uncertainty," said Enis Mehmet, analyst at Autochartist.

"It is possible that the market made a short-term top at 5,377.23. If this holds true then it may be ripe for a correction of the rally from 4,791.01. Based on this scenario, long traders may be vulnerable to a short-term correction back to 5,084.12 to 5,014.95 if upside momentum begins to fade."

The UK blue chip index closed up 30.55 points, or 0.6 percent on Monday at 5,350.58, albeit below the day's highs, extending its rally into a third session since hitting a one-year closing low on Wednesday, with strength in energy and mining stocks providing the main prop.

U.S. blue chips closed 1.9 percent higher on Monday as investors saw an offer by Google for phone maker Motorola Mobility as an excuse to jump back into the market after weeks of hefty falls.

Asian stock markets also rose on Tuesday, largely as Korean shares caught up with regional gains on Monday, when Seoul markets were closed for a holiday.

The first of this week's big batch of British economic data will be released at 0830 GMT, with July CPI inflation expected to have fallen by 0.2 percent on the month, after a 0.1 percent decline in June, although the annualised rate is forecast to tick up to 4.3 percent, from 4.2 percent in the previous month.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. housing starts for July will be released at 1230 GMT, together with July import and export prices, while July industrial output and capacity utilisation numbers are scheduled for 1315 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

RETAILERS

Asda, the British arm of US retailer Wal-Mart , has played down the prospect of a bid for Iceland Foods, hinting instead that Britain's second-biggest supermarket by market share could cherrypick the stores that suited it best, The Financial Times said.

MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

Sir Ken Morrison, one of Britain's best-known businessmen, is close to reaching a settlement with the Financial Services Authority for allegedly failing to disclose a series of share sales, The Financial Times said.

RESOLUTION

The insurance consolidator posts first-half results.

PENNON GROUP

The utility firm issues a trading update.

MEARS GROUP

The social housing to care homes firm reports first-half results.

AEGIS GROUP

The marketing services firm holds a shareholders meeting.

TRIBAL GROUP

The public services outsourcing firm unveils first-half results.

JOHN MENZIES

The distributor and aviation services group delivers first-half results.

PARITY GROUP

The IT services firm posts first-half results.

QUARTO GROUP

The book publisher reports first-half results.

