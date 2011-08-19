(Refiles to fix the Reuters instrument code for BAE Systems)

LONDON, Aug 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41 to 49 points lower, or as much as 1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, extending a slump from the previous session in tandem with sharp falls on Wall Street and in Asia on growing concerns that the U.S. economy is heading towards another recession and some European banks face short-term lending stress.

Trading in London is also expected to be volatile ahead of the expiration of futures and options contracts at around 0915 GMT.

The UK blue chip index closed down 239.37 points, or 4.5 percent at 5,092.23 on Thursday, knocking about 60 billion pounds ($99 billion) off the index, with volume 132 percent of its 90-day daily average.

The index has slumped 16.3 percent since the July to August sell-off began and made its biggest one day percentage drop since March 2, 2009.

Rising fears of another recession also hammered U.S. stocks on Thursday, sending major averages sharply lower in a return to the extreme fluctuations investors seen a week ago.

The Nasdaq ended more than 5 percent lower, the S&P 500 more than 4 percent down and the blue-chip Dow off more than 3 percent.

Asian stocks extended losses on Friday, with South Korea's benchmark shedding 5 percent.

Spot gold rose more than 1 percent to an all-time high of $1,844.55 an ounce as investors fled to the safe haven of the yellow metal as equity markets plunged once again.

"There is not much to say about the trading action except volatility is high, leading to huge swings. Although there is a bias to the short side, even bearish traders seem to be over reacting to even the slightest slowdown in momentum, leading to wicked short-covering rallies," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

"What has been learned these past two weeks is that traders are not waiting for confirmation and are more than willing to exit positions first and ask questions later," Hyerczyk.

On the macroeconomic front, July British public sector finance numbers will be released at 0830 GMT, with an PSNCR of minus 8 billion pounds forecast, and a PSNB of 0.5 billion pounds.

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled for release on Friday.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

AUTONOMY

Hewlett-Packard said on Thursday that it has offered to buy all outstanding shares of software company Autonomy for $42.11 per share.

BARCLAYS

Barclays' U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts, nevertheless, plummeted 11.3 percent in trading on the New York Stock Exchange -- tracing an 11.5 percent fall of its underlying shares earlier Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

BAE SYSTEMS

Teams led by BAE Systems and General Dynamics Corp each won contracts on Thursday worth more than $439 million to develop technology for the first fleet of U.S. Army ground combat vehicles designed from scratch for battlefields characterized by roadside bombs.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL ( RDSa.L )

Shell is being urged to make its recent pipeline inspection report public, a week after one of its offshore platforms spilled more then 200 tonnes of oil into the North Sea, The Guardian said.

TALKTALK

The chief executive of TalkTalk has called a 3 million pound fine levied by Ofcom, the British media regulator, on the broadband provider and its subsidiary Tiscali UK "a disproportionate penalty" for overcharging more than 60,000 customers, The Financial Times said,

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT

The asset manager unveils first-half results.

HEADLAM GROUP

The floorcoverings firm reports first-half results.

GEM DIAMONDS

The diamond producer posts first-half results.

CHARLES TAYLOR CONSULTING

The insurance consultancy delivers first-half results.

IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES

The chip designer holds its annual general meeting.

IPSA GROUP

The independent power plant developer holds its annual general meeting.

