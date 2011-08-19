(Refiles to fix the Reuters instrument code for BAE Systems)
LONDON, Aug 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
41 to 49 points lower, or as much as 1 percent, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers, extending a slump from the previous session in tandem with
sharp falls on Wall Street and in Asia on growing concerns that the U.S. economy
is heading towards another recession and some European banks face short-term
lending stress.
Trading in London is also expected to be volatile ahead of the expiration of
futures and options contracts at around 0915 GMT.
The UK blue chip index closed down 239.37 points, or 4.5 percent at 5,092.23
on Thursday, knocking about 60 billion pounds ($99 billion) off the index, with
volume 132 percent of its 90-day daily average.
The index has slumped 16.3 percent since the July to August sell-off began
and made its biggest one day percentage drop since March 2, 2009.
Rising fears of another recession also hammered U.S. stocks on Thursday,
sending major averages sharply lower in a return to the extreme fluctuations
investors seen a week ago.
The Nasdaq ended more than 5 percent lower, the S&P 500 more than 4 percent
down and the blue-chip Dow off more than 3 percent.
Asian stocks extended losses on Friday, with South Korea's benchmark
shedding 5 percent.
Spot gold rose more than 1 percent to an all-time high of $1,844.55
an ounce as investors fled to the safe haven of the yellow metal as equity
markets plunged once again.
"There is not much to say about the trading action except volatility is
high, leading to huge swings. Although there is a bias to the short side, even
bearish traders seem to be over reacting to even the slightest slowdown in
momentum, leading to wicked short-covering rallies," said James A. Hyerczyk,
Analyst at Autochartist.
"What has been learned these past two weeks is that traders are not waiting
for confirmation and are more than willing to exit positions first and ask
questions later," Hyerczyk.
On the macroeconomic front, July British public sector finance numbers will
be released at 0830 GMT, with an PSNCR of minus 8 billion pounds forecast, and a
PSNB of 0.5 billion pounds.
No major U.S. economic data is scheduled for release on Friday.
UK stocks to watch on Friday are:
AUTONOMY
Hewlett-Packard said on Thursday that it has offered to buy all
outstanding shares of software company Autonomy for $42.11 per share.
BARCLAYS
Barclays' U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts, nevertheless, plummeted
11.3 percent in trading on the New York Stock Exchange -- tracing an 11.5
percent fall of its underlying shares earlier Thursday on the London Stock
Exchange.
BAE SYSTEMS
Teams led by BAE Systems and General Dynamics Corp each won
contracts on Thursday worth more than $439 million to develop technology for the
first fleet of U.S. Army ground combat vehicles designed from scratch for
battlefields characterized by roadside bombs.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)
Shell is being urged to make its recent pipeline inspection report public, a
week after one of its offshore platforms spilled more then 200 tonnes of oil
into the North Sea, The Guardian said.
TALKTALK
The chief executive of TalkTalk has called a 3 million pound fine levied by
Ofcom, the British media regulator, on the broadband provider and its subsidiary
Tiscali UK "a disproportionate penalty" for overcharging more than 60,000
customers, The Financial Times said,
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT
The asset manager unveils first-half results.
HEADLAM GROUP
The floorcoverings firm reports first-half results.
GEM DIAMONDS
The diamond producer posts first-half results.
CHARLES TAYLOR CONSULTING
The insurance consultancy delivers first-half results.
IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES
The chip designer holds its annual general meeting.
IPSA GROUP
The independent power plant developer holds its annual general meeting.
