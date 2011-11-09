LONDON Nov 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 55-63 points, or 1.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia as hopes for an easing of concerns over the euro zone debt crisis get a boost from Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's pledge to resign.

Berlusconi's pledge came on Tuesday after he failed to secure majority in a crucial parliamentary vote, and revived hopes a new leader would more aggressively tackle the country's debt problems with reforms that may help keep the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis from spreading.

Concerns about the Berlusconi government's ability to implement reforms to boost Italy's sluggish growth and cut its huge debt have resulted in a sharp rise in Italy's borrowing costs towards unsustainable levels.

The UK blue chip index closed up 56.52 points, or 1.0 percent on Tuesday at 5,567.34, although that was well off the intraday peak of 5,616.00, helped by a batch of well-received corporate updates from the likes of Vodafone .

U.S. blue chips ended 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, albeit after another volatile session, and in Asia on Wednesday the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock average added almost 1.2 percent.

Commodities prices were also higher in Asian trade, with copper up 0.9 percent, helped by data showing that China's inflation slipped in October, easing concerns that the government will further tighten monetary policy.

"The Chinese Central Bank has considerable ammunition to try to ensure that the economy has a soft rather than hard landing, in our view. We would suggest that outlook for those stocks with emerging market sales exposure, shown in the table, are likely to improve in the months ahead, as Central Banks look to ease policy," said Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital.

British retail inflation fell to 2.1 percent year-on-year in October from 2.7 percent the month before, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7M82X3]

Elsewhere on the domestic macroeconomic front, British trade balance figures for September will be released at 0930 GMT, with a global trade gap of 8.00 billion pounds forecast, after a 7.768 billion pounds deficit in August.

Across the Atlantic, the latest U.S. weekly mortgage and refinancing indexes will be released at 1200 GMT, with September U.S. wholesale inventories due at 1500 GMT.

Ex-dividend factors will clip 1.46 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Barclays , Bunzl , and Unilever all trading without their payout attractions.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

HSBC HOLDINGS

The global lender issues a third-quarter trading update.

J SAINSBURY

The food retailer reports first-half results.

SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ENERGY

The multi-utility posts first-half results.

TULLOW OIL

The oil explorer issues a trading update.

ADMIRAL GROUP

The motor insurer issues a third-quarter trading update.

RESOLUTION

The closed-book insurer issues a third-quarter trading update.

CRH

The Irish building supplies company is hoping to enter the FTSE 100 in December after transferring its primary listing to the London Stock Exchange, allowing it the required 20 days trading before the next reshuffle. With a market cap of 7.7 billion pounds, CRH would be placed in the top 90 companies on the FTSE indexes, the Daily Mail reports.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The London Stock Exchange has signed a deal to sell its trading technology to the Delhi Stock Exchange ahead of plans to revive the bourse and compete against India's incumbent exchanges, three people familiar with the matter said, according to the Financial Times.

FIRSTGROUP

The transport operator delivers first-half results.

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES

The property group ports first-half results.

COBHAM

The defence engineer issues a trading update.

SIG

The insulation products firm issues a trading update.

SUPERGROUP

The fashion group issues a second-quarter trading update.

FENNER

The engineering group posts full-year results.

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP

The internet comparison site group issues a trading update.

FLYBE GROUP

The discount airline unveils first-half results.

ARK THERAPEUTICS GROUP

The gene medicine firm issues a trading update

CAPE INTERMEDIATE HOLDINGS

The industrial services group issues a trading update.

