By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
dropping on Wednesday, tracking falls overnight on Wall Street and in Asia,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from signalling new stimulus measures
to temper the effects of the euro zone debt crisis.
Weakness was seen on Wall Street after the U.S. central bank's final policy
meeting of the year, at which the Fed said the U.S. economy was "expanding
moderately" but turmoil in Europe is a big risk.
While the Fed left the door open to further easing next year, as it has done
after recent meetings, it gave no hints it was any more inclined to provide new
economic stimulus imminently.
Risk appetite had already been undermined by German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's rejection of any suggestion of raising the limit on Europe's bailout
fund.
Investors will focus on an Italian bond sale later on Wednesday, which will
provide a first test of bond market sentiment towards the euro zone in the wake
of last weekend's EU summit.
The UK benchmark looks set to shed 30 to 32 points, or as much as 0.6
percent, after it closed up 62.29 points, or 1.2 percent, at 5,490.15 on
Tuesday.
James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, noted that while traders tried to
boost the FTSE 100 index on Tuesday, there were not enough buyers to turn the
main trend to up on even the intra-day charts.
"Since launching an extraordinary rally two weeks ago, the FTSE has gone
into what appears to be a distributive mode... a chart pattern that suggests the
systematic liquidation of long positions and the refreshing of short-positions.
As this pattern develops, bottoms and tops begin to move lower," he said.
He said that based on the last rally, from 5,075.22 to 5,631.88, the next
move to the downside could mean a correction into the 50 percent retracement
price at 5,353.55 to the 61.8 percent retracement level at 5,287.86.
In terms of domestic economic data, UK November claimant count data is out
at 0930 GMT, as is the October ILO unemployment rate and UK average earnings
data.
Earnings highlights in London include postponed results from travel firm
Thomas Cook.
Across the Atlantic, U.S. November import/export prices data is due at 1330
GMT.
Ex-dividend factors will knock 0.5 point off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with Fresnillo and United Utilities both trading
without their payout attractions.
* GLOBAL-Stocks, euro fall after Fed skips fresh stimulus
* Wall St closes lower on Fed disappointment
* Nikkei falls, breaks briefly below 25-day support level
* US 10-yr notes dip but euro zone worries support
* Euro sweating above $1.30; Italian debt sale in focus
* U.S. gold falls 2 pct as dollar regains strength
* Copper drops a third day as Europe gloom weighs
* Brent slips towards $109 as investors book profits
UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:
THOMAS COOK GROUP
The company reports full-year results.
SUPERGROUP
The company reports first-half results.
BETFAIR GROUP
The company reports second-quarter results.
SINCLAIR IS PHARMA
The company holds its annual general meeting.
BRITISH ASSETS TRUST
The company holds its annual general meeting.
EPISTEM HOLDINGS
The company holds its annual general meeting.
ENCORE OIL
The company holds its annual general meeting.
GETECH GROUP
The company holds its annual general meeting.
IDOX
The company reports full-year results.
JPMORGAN ELECT
The company holds its annual general meeting.
NEXUS MANAGEMENT
The company issues a trading update.
PURE WAFER
The company holds its annual general meeting.
SAREUM HOLDINGS
The company holds its annual general meeting.
