LONDON Dec 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Friday, taking its cue from Wall Street after positive U.S. data supported views the economy was gaining momentum, overshadowing lingering concerns about the European debt crisis.

The UK benchmark looks set to climb 33 points, or 0.6 percent, according to one financial bookmaker, after it closed up 67.23 points, or 1.3 percent, at 5,456.97 on Thursday, albeit in pre-Christmas thinned volumes at just 61 percent of the 90-day average.

The UK equity market closes on Friday at 1230 GMT for the Christmas break.

Optimism on Wall Street came from a drop in weekly claims for jobless benefits to a 3-1/2-year low, while U.S. consumer sentiment improved in December, hitting its highest level in six months, helping spur a 0.5 percent advance in U.S. blue chips on Thursday.

However, the market continued to assess the ramifications of the European Central Bank's hefty 489 billion euros of loans to the region's banks on Wednesday, with investors doubtful as to how much of the funds will actually flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore confidence.

No important domestic economic data is set for release on Friday.

After the UK market close, U.S. data includes November's personal income figures along with durable goods at 1330 GMT, with November new home sales data out at 1500 GMT.

UK stock to watch on Friday:

BARCLAYS

The head of metals trade at Barclays Capital and a colleague were leaving the company on Thursday after losing tens of millions of dollars on London Metal Exchange copper, compounded by losses on aluminium futures, trading sources said.

