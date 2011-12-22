LONDON Dec 22 Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening flat to slightly higher on Thursday, after a steady performance overnight from U.S. blue chips, although with investors worried that the European Central Bank's hefty loans to banks on Wednesday will not be enough to help drag the euro zone out of its debt crisis.

The UK benchmark looks set to open flat to up 10 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers, on the final full trading day before the Christmas break, after it closed down 29.86 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,389.74 on Wednesday.

European banks took nearly 490 billion euros in three-year cut-price loans from the ECB on Wednesday, easing credit crunch worries but fuelling fears over the health of financial institutions and the role of the central bank in fighting the crisis.

"While it may buy vulnerable banks some time, it is certainly no solution to the wider problem of slow or no growth," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

"Furthermore the failure to deal with the failing banks also puts the good banks under pressure, as there is no discernible way to distinguish them."

In terms of British macroeconomic data, the final reading for third-quarter GDP is scheduled for release at 0930 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, investors will look at a batch of data, including the final reading for third-quarter U.S. GDP, the November Chicago Fed index, and the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims, all due at 1330 GMT, and the December final Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey, out at 1455 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

BLACKS LEISURE

The Scottish clothing group Edinburgh Woollen Mill is among the retailers that will today submit bids to acquire Blacks Leisure, the troubled outdoor specialist, according to the Independent.

GKN

Shares in the auto parts group rose on Wednesday on revived bid hopes, with Singapore-based Quest Global Engineering, backed by Warburg Pincus, said to be putting the finishing touches to an offer which will hit trading screens early in the new year, the Daily Mail's Market report said.

SUPERMARKETS

Food retailers aim to increase trading space by almost 50 percent as the biggest store opening programme in history gets underway, the Guardian said.

SVM GLOBAL FUND

The company holds its annual general meeting.

