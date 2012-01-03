LONDON Jan 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up as much as 99 points, or 1.8 percent on Tuesday, the first trading session of 2012, according to financial bookmakers, playing catch-up with strong gains in Europe on Monday when the London market was closed for a holiday.

"With ... major chart patterns indicating a potential breakout on the 1440-minute chart, it is suggested that aggressive traders start positioning themselves for an upside move. More conservative traders may want to wait for the rally then an increase in volume and volatility to confirm the move," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

Miners are likely to lead the rally in London on Tuesday, tracking firmer copper prices after stronger-than-expected manufacturing data from China boosted the demand picture for base metals.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in December from 49 in November, indicating a slight expansion in business activity in the factory sector.

Wall Street was closed on Monday but those European markets that were open posted strong gains. The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1 percent to its highest close in two months.

Asian stocks gained on Tuesday, buoyed by renewed appetite for riskier assets and helped by the Chinese data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.8 percent, with the energy sector leading gains on rising crude prices.

U.S. crude jumped more than 1.5 percent to above $100 a barrel on Tuesday on escalating tensions between Iran and the West.

The UK blue chip index closed up 5.51 points, or 0.1 percent on Friday at 5,572.28 after a late rally on the final half-day session of 2011.

The UK blue chip index fell 5.7 percent in 2011, with banks and miners the worst performers and defensives seeing the most upside.

December's Markit/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI will be released at 0930 GMT on Tuesday, with construction and services PMIs due on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, and November Bank of England consumer credit and mortgage lending figures the only other data scheduled for the week, also on Wednesday.

December U.S. ISM index and November construction spending numbers will both be released at 1500 GMT, though most investor attention this week will be directed toward's Friday's December U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

BP

BP called on its contractor Halliburton on Monday to pay all costs and expenses the oil major incurred to clean up the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, according to a court filing by BP's lead trial attorney.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

American shareholders are suing Britain's Lloyds Banking Group and the bank's former executives, saying they were misled over its rescue of fellow lender HBOS in the depths of the financial crisis in 2008.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Peter Sands, chief executive of the Asia-focused bank, told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper in an interview, that he sees a growing likelihood of one or more countries leaving the euro zone, adding political leaders have yet to offer a meaningful solution to the bloc's debt crisis.

AFREN

The energy exploration said on Monday that production at its Ebok field, offshore Nigeria, had reached around 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), taking its end-2011 net output to some 55,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), ahead of target.

THB GROUP

The insurer holds a shareholders' meeting related to its takeover by AmWINS.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by David Cowell)