LONDON Jan 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening up 12-13 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, recovering after falls in the previous session in tandem with a late rally on Wall Street.

"Fundamentally there is still uncertainty in the markets, but there is optimism. In addition, there is a lot of liquidity and with interest rates at historically low levels, equity investors will try to get the most out of their investments," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

"Technically, the trend is up, but the market is overbought. Combining these two main factors, it seems that investors like the long side of the FTSE, but are going to be very price selective. This means they will not be willing to chase the market higher and that value zones will be their areas of interest."

The blue-chip index closed 31.46 points, or 0.6 percent, lower on Wednesday at 5,668.45, as concerns over the euro zone debt situation returned after Italian lender UniCredit priced a rights issue at a chunky discount, and a German government bond auction failed to excite.

U.S. blue chips, however, managed to recover from earlier falls to end 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, with investors encouraged by a sharp rise in new orders for U.S. factory goods in November, further evidence the economy is recovering.

Asian shares were lower on Thursday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent.

China's services sector entered a seventh straight year of expansion in December, the HSBC China services purchasing managers index (PMI) showed on Thursday, but the world's second-biggest economy saw overall levels of activity mired at three-month lows.

Concerns about the ability of euro zone countries to refinance their huge public debt dampened investors' appetite for risk in Asia ahead of a French bond auction on Thursday.

France plans to raise up to 8 billion euros in long-term debt, following on from Wednesday's 10-year German Bunds auction, which while subdued nevertheless marked a sharp improvement from November.

On the domestic data front, the Markit/CIPS services PMI report for December will be released at 0928 GMT, with a reading of 51.5 forecast, down from 52.1 in November.

Across the Atlantic, a trio of jobs data will provide a pointer to Friday's all-important December U.S. non-farm payrolls report, with December's Challenger Layoffs survey due at 1230 GMT, the December ADP National Employment report due at 1315 GMT, and the latest weekly jobless claims figures out at 1330 GMT.

In addition, December's U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index will be released at 1500 GMT.

Stocks to watch are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS has hired investment bank Lazard to advise it on a scale-back of its investment banking arm, including options to sell parts of the business, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Standard Chartered sees early signs of European banks deleveraging in Asia, its Asia Chief Executive Jaspal Bindra said in Hong Kong on Thursday.

BP

BP's $20 billion oil spill fund said it had resumed payments to eligible victims on Wednesday after receiving clarification from a U.S. district court regarding an escrow account set up to cover certain legal expenses incurred by the plaintiffs' lawyers.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto Alcan said on Wednesday that it had declared force majeure on aluminum output from two of its smelters in Canada due to separate operational and labour issues that have curtailed production at the sites

CRH

The Irish building materials group CRH said it would keep looking for small-scale acquisitions in the coming year as a tepid economic recovery in the United States and Europe had limited its appetite for larger deals in the construction sector, the Financial Times said.

CLINTON CARDS

The greetings cards retailer issues an AGM trading update.

COSTAIN

The engineering solutions provider issues a trading update.

TARSUS GROUP

The business-to-business media group issues a trading update.

