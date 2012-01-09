LONDON Jan 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 17-25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers, giving back most of Friday's advance in tandem with falls
on Wall Street and Asia as concerns over the euro zone debt crisis offset better
than expected U.S. jobs data.
The UK blue chip index closed 25.42 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Friday
at 5,649.68, largely thanks to strength in integrated oils which were helped by
steady crude prices and a bullish note by Macquarie.
U.S. blue chips shed 0.5 percent on Friday, while the broader S&P 500
Index fell 0.25 percent, with investors concerned by higher bond yields
in Italy and Spain, ahead of bond sales by both countries this week.
The long-running euro zone debt crisis will be firmly on the agenda on
Monday when German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy
meet in Berlin.
Merkel and Sarkozy will hold a working lunch centered on preparing for
upcoming summits, notably a gathering of European Union leaders on Jan 30.
"This is set to be the first of a number of meetings between the two leaders
over the coming days and weeks, and markets will be hoping that the one eyed
insistence on budget discipline by Angela Merkel also gives way to looking at
practical measures to stimulate growth in Europe," Michael Hewson, market
analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Later this week, the European Central Bank will hold its latest council
meeting on Thursday, with investors keen to hear ECB president Mario Draghi's
latest take on any action to ease the debt crisis.
Asian stocks fell on Monday, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan down 0.7 percent. Tokyo markets were closed
for a holiday.
But China's stocks bucked the trend, with Shanghai's main index
rising 2.0 percent after Premier Wen Jiabao said that Beijing would improve
market regulation and protect investor rights.
Commodity prices were lower in Asian trade, with U.S. crude oil down 0.6
percent, while copper dropped 1 percent.
Miners are likely to be a focus in London with the lower metal prices and
ahead of results, due after the U.S. close on Monday, from aluminium group Alcoa
which will kick off the U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season.
The main domestic macroeconomic focus this week will be on the first Bank of
England Monetary Policy Committee meeting of 2012, also due on Thursday,
although the bank is expected to make no change to British interest rates or its
quantitative easing programme.
No important British data will be released on Monday,
Across the Atlantic, after Friday's jobs report, the December U.S.
employment index will be released at 1500 GMT on Monday, while November U.S.
consumer credit figures are not due until after the London close at 2000 GMT.
December U.S. retail sales numbers on Thursday, November U.S. international
trade numbers and the first reading of the Reuters/University of Michigan
consumer sentiment index on Friday will provide the main interest for investors.
UK stocks to watch on Monday are:
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
The food retailer issues a trading update.
Also, Wm Morrison is in talks to acquire the "big box" stores occupied by
electronics chain Best Buy to sell products from its Kiddicare range, the Sunday
Telegraph reported.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
RBS may offer a multi-million pound dowry to bidders for its stockbroking
business in its bid to secure a sale, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
Also, RBS chief executive Stephen Hester is set to pocket another
multimillion-pound bonus for a year's work that has seen the share price more
than halve, the Independent said on Monday.
BSKYB
British Sky Broadcasting is looking to harness viewers' growing use of
Twitter and Facebook while watching television with its investment in technology
start-up Zeebox., The Financial Times said on Monday.
LADBROKES
Ladbrokes has started talks with Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond, the owner
of the Betdaq betting exchange, over a "technology" deal to revamp the
bookmaker's faltering online business, The Daily Telegraph said on Monday.
MECOM
The pan-European newspaper publisher is looking to offload its Polish
business in a move that highlights management's plan to focus on its core Dutch
operations, The Financial Times said on Monday.
PANMURE GORDON
Panmure Gordon is holding talks to sell itself to rival Cenkos, with a
combination of the two firms seen creating a broking group with a market value
of 65 million pounds, The Sunday Times said.
GENEL ENERGY
Tony Hayward's Genel Energy is expected this week to announce a $70 million
deal to buy a 40 percent share of the Chia Surkh block in Kurdistan, The Sunday
Times said.
BUMI RESOURCES
Rothschild has gained the upper hand in his power struggle with the
Indonesian Bakrie family, after sidelining their top adviser at Bumi Resources,
the 1.5 billion pound-valued coal mining concern that they co-own.
Credit Suisse, which is particularly close to the Bakries, has effectively
been replaced as one of Bumi's brokers by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Although Credit Suisse remains a broker for now, it is expected to exit Bumi
within two to three months, the Independent on Sunday said.
PERSIMMON
The housebuilder issues a trading update.
LAIRD
The engineering group issues a trading update.
HMV GROUP
The entertainment retailer issues a trading update.
ALLIANCE PHARMA
The specialty pharmaceuticals group issues a trading update.
XP POWER
The power control components firm issues a trading update.
