LONDON Jan 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17-25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, giving back most of Friday's advance in tandem with falls on Wall Street and Asia as concerns over the euro zone debt crisis offset better than expected U.S. jobs data.

The UK blue chip index closed 25.42 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Friday at 5,649.68, largely thanks to strength in integrated oils which were helped by steady crude prices and a bullish note by Macquarie.

U.S. blue chips shed 0.5 percent on Friday, while the broader S&P 500 Index fell 0.25 percent, with investors concerned by higher bond yields in Italy and Spain, ahead of bond sales by both countries this week.

The long-running euro zone debt crisis will be firmly on the agenda on Monday when German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy meet in Berlin.

Merkel and Sarkozy will hold a working lunch centered on preparing for upcoming summits, notably a gathering of European Union leaders on Jan 30.

"This is set to be the first of a number of meetings between the two leaders over the coming days and weeks, and markets will be hoping that the one eyed insistence on budget discipline by Angela Merkel also gives way to looking at practical measures to stimulate growth in Europe," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

Later this week, the European Central Bank will hold its latest council meeting on Thursday, with investors keen to hear ECB president Mario Draghi's latest take on any action to ease the debt crisis.

Asian stocks fell on Monday, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7 percent. Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday.

But China's stocks bucked the trend, with Shanghai's main index rising 2.0 percent after Premier Wen Jiabao said that Beijing would improve market regulation and protect investor rights.

Commodity prices were lower in Asian trade, with U.S. crude oil down 0.6 percent, while copper dropped 1 percent.

Miners are likely to be a focus in London with the lower metal prices and ahead of results, due after the U.S. close on Monday, from aluminium group Alcoa which will kick off the U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season.

The main domestic macroeconomic focus this week will be on the first Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting of 2012, also due on Thursday, although the bank is expected to make no change to British interest rates or its quantitative easing programme.

No important British data will be released on Monday,

Across the Atlantic, after Friday's jobs report, the December U.S. employment index will be released at 1500 GMT on Monday, while November U.S. consumer credit figures are not due until after the London close at 2000 GMT.

December U.S. retail sales numbers on Thursday, November U.S. international trade numbers and the first reading of the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index on Friday will provide the main interest for investors.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

The food retailer issues a trading update.

Also, Wm Morrison is in talks to acquire the "big box" stores occupied by electronics chain Best Buy to sell products from its Kiddicare range, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS may offer a multi-million pound dowry to bidders for its stockbroking business in its bid to secure a sale, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Also, RBS chief executive Stephen Hester is set to pocket another multimillion-pound bonus for a year's work that has seen the share price more than halve, the Independent said on Monday.

BSKYB

British Sky Broadcasting is looking to harness viewers' growing use of Twitter and Facebook while watching television with its investment in technology start-up Zeebox., The Financial Times said on Monday.

LADBROKES

Ladbrokes has started talks with Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond, the owner of the Betdaq betting exchange, over a "technology" deal to revamp the bookmaker's faltering online business, The Daily Telegraph said on Monday.

MECOM

The pan-European newspaper publisher is looking to offload its Polish business in a move that highlights management's plan to focus on its core Dutch operations, The Financial Times said on Monday.

PANMURE GORDON

Panmure Gordon is holding talks to sell itself to rival Cenkos, with a combination of the two firms seen creating a broking group with a market value of 65 million pounds, The Sunday Times said.

GENEL ENERGY

Tony Hayward's Genel Energy is expected this week to announce a $70 million deal to buy a 40 percent share of the Chia Surkh block in Kurdistan, The Sunday Times said.

BUMI RESOURCES

Rothschild has gained the upper hand in his power struggle with the Indonesian Bakrie family, after sidelining their top adviser at Bumi Resources, the 1.5 billion pound-valued coal mining concern that they co-own.

Credit Suisse, which is particularly close to the Bakries, has effectively been replaced as one of Bumi's brokers by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Although Credit Suisse remains a broker for now, it is expected to exit Bumi within two to three months, the Independent on Sunday said.

PERSIMMON

The housebuilder issues a trading update.

LAIRD

The engineering group issues a trading update.

HMV GROUP

The entertainment retailer issues a trading update.

ALLIANCE PHARMA

The specialty pharmaceuticals group issues a trading update.

XP POWER

The power control components firm issues a trading update.

