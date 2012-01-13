LONDON Jan 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23-29 points, or 0.5 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, rallying after falls in the previous session in tandem with a late recovery on Wall Street and ahead of another key bond auction in the troubled euro zone periphery.

Investors hope that an Italian bond auction on Friday will show strong demand for the country's troubled debt and match the success of Thursday's Spanish bond sale.

Italy will test investor appetite for its longer-term debt for the first time in 2012, seeking to sell up to 4.75 billion euros of bonds.

Domestic demand fuelled by cheap funds from the European Central Bank, which helped Spain sell twice the planned amount of bonds on Thursday at lower rates, is expected to drive Italian three-year costs down at the sale.

The UK blue chip index closed down 8.40 points, or 0.2 percent on Thursday at 5,662.42 after a choppy session, having again stalled at the 5,700 level, with sharp falls by retailers following a profit warning from Tesco countering gains in banks, led by RBS after restructuring moves and following the successful Spanish bond auction.

Banks may be nervous on Friday, however, ahead of the outcome of the Italian debt auction, and ahead of results from JPMorgan Chase, the first of the U.S. lenders to post fourth-quarter earnings.

"Volume is still a major concern. In addition, the lack of follow-through to the upside has been hindering this market's advancement lately. Trader indecision may still be preventing a full-blown breakout," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

"In the meantime, investors seem to be content with holding the index in a range. Until volume and volatility pick-up, it is possible that traders will continue to be comfortable with buying dips and selling rallies until they gain the confidence to hold on for a bigger move," Hyrczyk added.

On the data front, British wholesale inflation numbers for December will be released at 0930 GMT, with PPI input figures forecast to be down 0.1 percent on the month, after a 0.1 percent rise in November, and PPI output numbers seen flat after a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. international trade figures will be released at 1330 GMT, with the second, provisional reading for the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index due at 1445 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

XSTRATA

The global miner's Philippine unit said on Friday it was "extremely disappointed" with a government decision not to clear for now its planned $5.9 billion copper-gold Tampakan project, potentially the biggest in Southeast Asia.

LONMIN

South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has thrown out an appeal by the platinum miner over the award, in May 2009, of prospecting rights for base metals minerals on part of Lonmin's area to Keysha Investments, which is linked to a former Lonmin director.

RETAILERS

John Lewis said on Friday that department store sales excluding value-added tax fell 2.6 percent in the week to Jan 7, with food store sales down 3.9 percent.

RESOLUTION

The insurance acquisition specialist holds a shareholders' meeting.

BELLWAY

The housebuilder issues a trading update.

SPECTRIS

The electrical engineer issues a trading update.

TED BAKER

The fashion retailer issues a trading update.

CENTAUR MEDIA

The business information and events group issues a trading update

T CLARKE

The electrical contractor issues a trading update.

