LONDON Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10-12 points, or 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending this week's gains in to a fourth consecutive session in tandem with gains on Wall Street and in Asia.

The UK blue chip index closed up 8.42 points, or 0.2 percent on Wednesday at 5,702.37, ending above the 5,700 level for the first time since end-Oct 2011, led by strength in heavyweight risk-sensitive banks and miners as International Monetary Fund (IMF) sources said it was seeking to raise up to $600 billion which would help ease worries about funding in the euro zone.

The United States and Canada, however, have said Europe must first put more of its own money in to help support ailing members in the sovereign debt crisis, which could make it tough for G20 talks in Mexico this week to lay the ground for a deal on bolstering IMF resources.

Investors were also hopeful that a bond swap deal needed to avoid a messy default would be agreed, when talks in Greece resume on Thursday.

U.S. blue chips closed 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, with U.S. stocks hitting their highest levels since July, supported by moves by the International Monetary Fund to help countries hit by the European debt crisis, and by forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs.

Investors will be hoping that results from Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley on Thursday will mirror Goldman's outperformance.

In other earnings news, after the Wall Street close, shares of chipmakers Xilinx and Altera rose following their fourth-quarter reports.

Asian shares hit a two-month high on Thursday and commodities firmed on hopes that the International Monetary Fund would boost its resources to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

On the domestic front, British consumer morale sank to its second-lowest level in the last seven years in December, as households' expectations for the first half of 2012 took a tumble, a survey by the lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

No other British data will be released on Thursday, so the main macroeconomic focus will be across the Atlantic on the latest U.S. inflation numbers, due at 1330 GMT, with December CPI seen up 0.1 percent on the month, after being unchanged in November.

The latest U.S. weekly jobless claims and December U.S. housing starts will also be released at 1330 GMT, with the January Philly Fed index due at 1500 GMT.

* Wall St gains 1 pct as IMF gives Europe hope, Goldman soars

* Asian shares hit 2-month highs as mood improves

* Gold, copper end up on possible IMF help

* Euro enjoys short squeeze; Aussie eyes jobs data

* Brent rises above $111 on stocks draw, demand recovery

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

GLENCORE

The world's largest commodities trader will lose Steven Blumgart, one of its most senior executives, in the first significant departure since the company went public last year, the Financial Times said.

RIO TINTO

The global miner is clear to take over Mongolia's coveted Oyu Tolgoi project, which promises to be one of the world's largest copper-gold mines, after project owner Ivanhoe Mines decided to scrap a controversial "poison pill".

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton said its plan to link more of its coal mines in eastern Australia with coastal export terminals was on track, helping boost its capacity of coal for steelmakers.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

David Cameron's pledge to curb executive pay and stop "rewards for failure" is set to face its biggest test, as RBS prepares to offer a bonus of more than 1 million pound to its chief executive, even though the state-controlled bank's share price has almost halved in a year, the Financial Times said.

CAIRN ENERGY

Some of the biggest shareholders in the oil group are marshalling support to vote down a pay award worth nearly 2.5 million pounds for the Edinburgh-based oil group's chief executive-turned-chairman Bill Gammell, the Financial Times said.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The LSE plans to shift the trading system used for trading Italian stocks back to Milan after complaints from Italian banks and brokers that their trades had been slowed down by taking place in the UK capital, the Financial Times said.

WPP

WPP saw a stronger than expected finish to 2011, according to Martin Sorrell, chief executive, as the marketing services group looks forward to improving conditions in the U.S. ahead of a lucrative period of election campaign spending, the Financial Times said.

IAG

IAG unit, British Airways would not move to a Thames Estuary airport unless Heathrow was closed by the government, the chief executive of BA-owner International Airlines Group Willie Walsh has said, the Daily Telegraph reported.

PEARSON

The publisher issues a trading update.

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS

The food producer issues a first-quarter trading update.

SABMILLER

The brewer issues a trading update.

POLYMETAL

The Russian miner posts fourth-quarter results.

KESA ELECTRICALS

The electricals retailer issues a trading update.

ASOS

The online fashion retailer issues a third-quarter trading update.

WILLIAM HILL

The gaming group issues a trading update.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The fund manager issues a first-quarter trading update.

ST JAMES'S PLACE

The wealth manager issues fourth-quarter new business numbers.

PREMIER OIL

The oil explorer issues a trading update.

NCC GROUP

The IT security firm issues a trading update.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)