LONDON Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32-37 points, or as much as 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending gains as slightly better-than-expected economic data from China diverts investor attention from S&P's downgrade of the euro zone's rescue fund.

The UK benchmark closed up 20.80 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,657.44 on Monday, with U.S. equity markets closed for the Martin Luther King holiday.

China's gross domestic product grew at its weakest in 2-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, slowing to an annual rate of 8.9 percent from 9.1 percent in the previous quarter, but it beat expectations for a 8.7 percent rise.

Mining stocks will be in focus as the Chinese reading eased concerns over demand for copper, of which China is the world's largest consumer.

Concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis will never be far from investors' minds after Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating of the area's EFSF rescue fund late on Monday, while Greece was under pressure to break a deadlock in debt swap talks if it is to avoid an unruly default.

On the domestic data front, the latest British inflation numbers will be released at 0930 GMT, with December CPI seen up 0.4 percent on the month, after a 0.2 percent rise in November, while the annualised rate should drop to 4.2 percent from 4.8 percent in the previous month.

Across the Atlantic, after the long holiday weekend, January's Empire State index is the only important data set for release, due at 1330 GMT.

* Shares, euro up on China data; Europe worry persists

* Construction firms outperform in Nikkei rebound

* Euro up on firmer than expected China GDP

* Brent crude up, near $112 on China demand

* London copper up on better than expected China GDP data

* Spot gold rises 1 pct as China data lifts markets

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

RIO TINTO

The global miner has reported near-flat production growth of iron ore

in the fourth quarter, undershooting market expectations amid concerns that

Chinese demand is softening.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corp

are buying the aircraft-leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland

in a deal worth $7.3 billion, in the most aggressive acquisition by a

Japanese lender since European banks began offloading non-core assets.

TESCO

Shareholders want the British food retailer to tighten rules on when its

executives can trade shares, after a senior manager sold stock eight days

before the company issued a profit warning that hammered its share price.

WM MORRISON

British retailer Wm Morrison's interest in Iceland Foods is cooling,

raising doubts about whether the UK's fourth-biggest supermarket chain by

market share will mount a 1.5 billion pound bid for the frozen food

specialist, the Financial Times reports.

COVE ENERGY

The oil & gas explorer rose on Tuesday, on growing speculation that Oil

India, the second-largest state-owned oil explorer in India, is ready to

roll out an agreed cash bid for Cove, according to the Daily Mail Market

Report.

BAE SYSTEM

BAE Systems, Europe's largest defence contractor, is in talks with Brazil

and Turkey to secure orders for the company's most advanced warship in the

hopes it could save its UK shipyards from closure, according to the

Financial Times.

BURBERRY GROUP

The luxury goods firm issues a trading update.

EXPERIAN

The credit checking firm issues a third-quarter trading update.

DIXONS RETAIL

The electricals retailer issues a trading update.

GREENE KING

The brewer issues a trading update.

TAYLOR WIMPEY

The housebuilder issues a trading update.

IG GROUP

The spreadbetting group posts first-half results.

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP

The buyout debt investor issues a trading update.

RECORD

The data management firm issues a trading update.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)