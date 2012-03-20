(Adds further company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 7 to 13 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 4.47 points lower on Monday at 5,961.11.

* UK February inflation numbers will be released at 0930 GMT, with CPI seen up 0.5 percent, after a 0.5 percent fall in January, giving an annualised figure of 3.3 percent, down from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

* March CBI industrial trends-orders survey will be released at 1100 GMT, with a reading of -6 expected, having been -3 in February.

* Across the Atlantic, February U.S. housing starts will be released at 1230 GMT.

* ASTRAZENECA Britain's second-biggest drugmaker has thrown in the towel on an experimental antidepressant licensed from Targacept after remaining late-stage clinical trials failed, dealing a fresh - but widely expected - blow to its pipeline.

* DEBENHAMS Britain's second largest department store group, showed its resilience in tough markets with an improving sales performance in its first half.

* SUPERGROUP The youth fashion brand appoints Susanne Given in a newly created role as chief operating officer and Shaun Wills as its chief financial officer.

* GLENCORE The commodities giant, partnered with Canada's Richardson International Ltd and Agrium Inc, is close to a deal to buy Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest grain handler, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* BHP BILLITON The world's biggest miner said it was seeing signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from China, though for now it was pushing ahead with ambitious plans to expand production.

* RIO TINTO The miner said it was sticking with plans to raise capacity from its huge mines in Western Australia's Pilbara iron ore belt, betting on a soft landing for the Chinese economy.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND The bank is closing its equity capital market and corporate finance units in South Korea and cash equities businesses in Indonesia, Korea and Singapore, affecting 70 people, as part of moves to cut the size of its investment bank.

* HENDERSON GROUP The fund management firm's stock rose on Monday, in well above average turnover, sparked by speculation that an international financial services giant could be stakebuilding prior to launching an offer worth as much as 225 pence a share cash bid for the British group, according to press reports.

* British finance minister George Osborne launches his much-vaunted 20 billion pound credit easing scheme to help small companies on Tuesday, but critics argue the plan will make little difference to cash-starved firms.

