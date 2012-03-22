(Adds additional company news)
LONDON, March 22 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 5-7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.54 points, or 0.01 percent, at 5,891.95
on Wednesday after seeing a 0.3 percent gain erased in the closing auction,
weighed by falls from miners after some disappointing U.S. existing
home sales data raised demand concerns for metals.
* British retail sales numbers for February wll be released at 0930 GMT,
with a headline monthly fall of 0.4 percent forecast, after a 0.9 percent rise
in January, giving annualised growth of 2.5 percent, up from 2.0 percent
previously.
* Across the Atlantic, weekly U.S. jobless claims will be released at 1230
GMT, with February lead indicators and FHFA January home prices due at 1400 GMT.
* KINGFISHER Europe's biggest home improvements retailer said new
stores and a drive to improve profit margins would help it to cope against a
tough economic backdrop, as it beat forecasts with a 20 percent rise in annual
profit. [ID: L6E8EL7RJ]
* NEXT Britain's second biggest clothing retailer said it was being
cautious in its budgeting for the 2012-13 year as the outlook is "very
uncertain", highlighting concerns over employment, credit availability and the
euro zone debt crisis.
* UNITED UTILITIES Britain's largest listed water utility said it
was on track to report a good underlying performance for the full-year, with
sales rising in line with market estimates.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE Britain's biggest drugmaker confirmed plans on
Thursday to invest more than 500 million pounds in manufacturing in Britain and
said it had selected Ulverston, northern England, as the site for a previously
announced biotech plant.
* ROLLS-ROYCE Rolls-Royce said it has been awarded a $275 million
service contracts from the U.S. military.
* PREMIER OIL The British oil firm said it was in a strong position
to take advantage of acquisition and new exploration opportunities after it
posted a 32 percent jump in profit boosted by higher oil prices.
* COMMODITIES Brent crude dropped below $124 a barrel on Thursday, and
London copper futures turned negative, after weak Chinese manufacturing
data sparked concerns that demand growth could slow in the world's biggest
metals consumer and second-largest oil consumer.
* BP The British oil firm, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips
are in discussions about a $40 billion project to export liquefied
natural gas to Asia from Alaska, potentially opening up large but stranded
reserves that currently have no route to market, The Financial Times said.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL The oil major said it has signed a production
sharing contract with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for developing
a shale gas block in southwestern Sichuan province, the first such deal in
China.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The bank has stepped up efforts to shrink
its balance sheet by agreeing to sell a 500 million pounds portfolio of mostly
UK leveraged loans for private equity buyouts to the debt investment arm of Bain
Capital, according to people familiar with the matter, The Financial Times said.
* C&W WORLDWIDE The US$2bn term loan for Mumbai-listed Tata
Communications Ltd (TCL) financing its potential bid for London-listed
Cable & Wireless Worldwide is close to being finalised, with an arranger group
comprising 4-5 banks likely to be in place in the next few days, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
* FOOD RETAIL The chief executive of Sainsbury's Justin King said
on Wednesday that he expected the grocery sector to get a major boost from
street parties during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June, the
Independent said.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)