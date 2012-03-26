* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12-15 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 9.24 points, or 0.2 percent on Friday at 5,854.89, with a late-session rebound in heavyweight mining stocks pushing the index back above the 50-day moving average, a key technical support level.

* BP The oil major has put North Sea oil assets worth close to 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) up for sale, the Sunday Times reported. BP, which on Thursday got a green light to drill a deepwater well off the Shetland Islands, has made the move following UK government plans to encourage more exploration in the North Sea.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL The oil major is struggling to pay off $1 billion that it owes Iran for crude oil because European Union and U.S. financial sanctions now make it almost impossible to process payments, industry sources said.

Also, Shell has shut a processing unit at its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery after black smoke was seen at the site, trade sources said on Monday.

* OIL: Brent crude edged below $125 on Monday as a possible resumption in crude production from South Sudan offset supply worries on news of a sizeable drop in Iranian oil exports due to Western sanctions.

* ANGLO AMERICAN There are no reports of damage or stoppages at global miner Anglo American's Los Bronces copper mine in central Chile following a quake on Sunday evening, the mine's union president told Reuters.

* METALS: London copper edged up on Monday as it found some support from stronger stock markets and a sturdier euro, after closing down 1.5 percent last week on worries about slowing growth in top commodity consumer China.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP British banking venture NBNK is on Monday expected to launch a bid for 632 Lloyds branches in a move that could torpedo the Co-op's efforts to buy the assets and reopen the sale process, The Daily Telegraph said on Monday.

Also, two private equity firms are looking for ways to block a sale by Lloyds' of their loans to a Bain Capital arm, according to a person familiar with the matter, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* IAG The owner of British Airways is close to appointing an adviser to help safeguard its north Atlantic joint venture with American Airlines, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* ASTRAZENECA A U.S. judge on Friday refused to grant a preliminary injunction AstraZeneca sought to delay the market entry of generic versions of its top-selling anti-psychotic drug Seroquel, saying the company failed to make a clear showing that it was entitled to one.

* EASYJET The British low-cost airline easyJet expects to grow faster than a sluggish European market, its chief executive, Carolyn McCall told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview published on Sunday.

* ITAHACA ENERGY Kuwait's national oil company is in advanced takeover talks with North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy, the Sunday Times reported.

* CAPITAL & REGIONAL The firm, one of Britain's biggest owners of shopping centres, is preparing to sell its portfolio of retail parks for more than 300 million pounds ($475.9 million), The Sunday Times said.

* 888 HOLDINGS The online gaming group is expected to appoint Brian Mattingley as its chief executive on a permanent basis, The Sunday Times said. Mattingley has filled the role since the departure of Gigi Levy, the previous boss.

* BETFAIR The online betting exchange is to launch itself as a bookmaker in a move designed to prevent customers deserting to rivals such as William Hill and Ladbrokes, The Mail on Sunday said.

* BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP The British defence services group has been awarded a 350 million pound contract to upgrade a Royal Navy nuclear deterrent submarine, Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Monday.

* GAME GROUP Thousands of Game Group staff face dismissal this week as it plunges into administration, kick-starting the process of closing down its least attractive stores, The Times said on Monday.

* WINCANTON The boss of one of Britain's biggest haulage companies has refused to give into the "political" demands of oil tanker drivers, entrenching the stand-off that looks set to lead to strike action and possible petrol shortages. The Daily Telegraph said.

* No important British data will be released on Monday, with the main macroeconomic focus in the last week of the month, and the first-quarter, on the final readings for fourth-quarter GDP, due for Britain on Wednesday, and the U.S on Thursday.

* Across the Atlantic on Monday, February's Chicago Fed index will be released at 1230 GMT, with February U.S. pending home sales due at 1400 GMT, and the Dallas Fed manufacturing index at 1430 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BOWLEVEN posts first-half results.

SALAMANDER ENERGY reports full-year results.

A G BARR unveils full-year results.

CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES delivers full-year results.

FINSBURY FOOD GROUP reveals first-half results.

I S SOLUTIONS posts full-year results.

MANGANESE BRONZE HOLDINGS posts full-year results.

NANOCO GROUP reports first-half results.

PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS reveals full-year results.

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL posts full-year results.

SPACEANDPEOPLE delivers full-year results.

TEG GROUP unveils full-year results.

RM holds its annual general meeting.

