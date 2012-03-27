LONDON, March 27 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 - 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's benchmark share index posted its biggest daily gain in two weeks on Monday, closing up 47.81 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,902.70.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Britain has held talks to sell part of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland to Abu Dhabi investors although a multi billion-pound deal is not imminent, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

BANKS

Banks should be banned from giving outside brokers direct access to markets as part of a sweeping crackdown on computerised high-frequency trading, a European Parliament report said on Monday.

RIO TINTO

The world's third-largest miner effectively invited bids on Tuesday for its diamonds business, on its books at $1.2 billion, and joined rival BHP Billiton in backing away from a business that has lost its sparkle.

BUMI

The board of Indonesian coal miner Bumi has approved a shake-up that will bring in a new chairman after demands from key investors but will also retain co-founder Nat Rothschild as director, sources briefed on the matter said.

GAME

The struggling British video games retailer said on Monday it had entered administration, becoming the latest household name to fall by the wayside in the consumer downturn.

* Unused capacity in the British economy will continue to keep inflationary pressures down, justifying the Bank of England's recent loosening of monetary policy, BoE policymaker David Miles said on Monday.

* The Confederation of British Industry publishes its monthly distributive trades survey at 1000 GMT. The reported sales balance is expected to have fallen to -6 in March from -2 in the previous month.

* In the United States, the S&P CaseShiller 20 index for January is due at 1300 GMT, followed by March's consumer confidence index, which is expected to have fallen to 70 from 70.8 in February, at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

KAZAKHMYS unveils full-year results.

WOLSELEY posts first-half results.

COMPASS GROUP issues a trading update.

BELLWAY posts first-half results.

STRAIGHT reports full-year results.

RESOLUTION reports full-year results.

ABBEY PROTECTION reports full-year results.

AFREN reports full-year results.

AUGEAN reports full-year results.

BABCOCK INTL GROUP issues a trading update.

BEAZLEY holds its annual general meeting.

BUMI reports full-year results.

CPPGROUP posts full-year results.

DRS posts full-year results.

ENQUEST reports full-year results.

IMMUPHARMA reports full-year results.

LO Q holds its annual general meeting.

MAM FUNDS reports full-year results.

PHYTOPHARM holds its annual general meeting.

MISSION MARKETING reports full-year results.

VINDON HEALTHCARE reports full-year results.

VISLINK reports full-year results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Potter)