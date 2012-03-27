(Adds further company news)

LONDON, March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12-18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's benchmark share index posted its biggest daily gain in two weeks on Monday, closing up 47.81 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,902.70.

KAZAKHMYS

Kazakhmys reported a 2011 EBITDA (excluding special items) of $2,925 million in 2011.

RIO TINTO

The world's third-largest miner effectively invited bids on Tuesday for its diamonds business, on its books at $1.2 billion, and joined rival BHP Billiton in backing away from a business that has lost its sparkle.

MINERS

Brazil's Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, is moderately optimistic about the outlook for iron ore and expects significant demand from top consumer China, Claudio Alves, global marketing director, said on Tuesday.

BUMI

The board of Indonesian coal miner Bumi has approved a shake-up that will bring in a new chairman after demands from key investors but will also retain co-founder Nat Rothschild as director, sources briefed on the matter said.

WOLSELEY

Wolseley proposed an interim dividend of 20 pence per share. The group reported a first-half profit before tax of 250 million pounds versus 195 million one year earlier.

RESOLUTION

Resolution said its full-year operating profit more than doubled to 681 million pounds versus 275 million one year earlier.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Britain has held talks to sell part of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland to Abu Dhabi investors although a multi billion-pound deal is not imminent, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

BANKS

Banks should be banned from giving outside brokers direct access to markets as part of a sweeping crackdown on computerised high-frequency trading, a European Parliament report said on Monday.

AFREN

The British oil firm's full-year profit nearly tripled, benefiting from a key oil field off the coast of Nigeria that went onstream in 2011.

GAME

The struggling British video games retailer said on Monday it had entered administration, becoming the latest household name to fall by the wayside in the consumer downturn.

* Unused capacity in the British economy will continue to keep inflationary pressures down, justifying the Bank of England's recent loosening of monetary policy, BoE policymaker David Miles said on Monday.

* The Confederation of British Industry publishes its monthly distributive trades survey at 1000 GMT. The reported sales balance is expected to have fallen to -6 in March from -2 in the previous month.

* In the United States, the S&P CaseShiller 20 index for January is due at 1300 GMT, followed by March's consumer confidence index, which is expected to have fallen to 70 from 70.8 in February, at 1400 GMT.

